Thanks to his 103-yard rushing performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18, New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. finished the season with more than 1,000 all-purpose yards.

The Giants recognized this accomplishment on their social media accounts, posting a congratulatory message to Tracy. He responded on X, formerly Twitter, saying, “S/o [shoutout] to God! He did his big one this season!”

While most of the glory went to God, Tracy also gave his offensive line a shoutout. “One of the best O-lines in the NFL! [face exhaling and fire emojis],” he raved.

Giants' Tyrone Tracy Jr. quietly had another 1,000-yard season

Before the 2025 season, Tracy dropped a bold prediction. He thought he'd rush for 1,500 yards and “at least 12 touchdowns.” While that didn't happen, he still had a great season.

He rushed for 99 fewer yards than in 2024 (albeit in two fewer games), logging 740 rushing yards. Tracy also had 288 receiving yards, bringing his offensive yardage total to 1,028 yards. He also had four touchdowns (two rushing and two receiving).

During his rookie season, Tracy had 1,123 scrimmage yards (839 rushing and 284 receiving). He scored six total touchdowns (five rushing and one receiving) in 17 games.

Additionally, he had 132 yards on kickoff returns in 2025 on five returns. This was more than double his kickoff return yardage from 2024 (61 yards on three returns).

Tracy's spot as the Giants' starting running back was put in jeopardy with the emergence of Cam Skattebo. However, Skattebo would suffer a season-ending injury in Week 8, thrusting Tracy back into the starting lineup.

He closed out the season with a 159-yard performance in Week 18. Tracy rushed for 103 yards on 18 carries, rushing for over 100 yards for the first time this season. He also caught eight passes for 56 yards and a score.

Tracy hopes to continue riding this momentum heading into his third season in the NFL. He was selected by the Giants in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Purdue.