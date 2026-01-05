The Cleveland Browns have already made monumental changes to their organization, firing head coach Kevin Stefanski. Now, the franchise must decide what to do at the quarterback position.

When it comes to rookie Shedeur Sanders, general manager Andrew Berry was non-committal of his 2026 status, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd team. The Browns plan to evaluate all options at quarterback this offseason.

“Browns GM Andrew Berry said they will do work on quarterbacks this offseason because it’s a position that needs to be solidified,” Meirov wrote. “Berry said they saw a lot of progress from Shedeur Sanders, but he’s very much a work in progress (like all rookies). He can't say right now if the 2026 QB is on the roster.”

In terms of internal options at quarterback, the Browns still have fellow 2025 rookie Dillon Gabriel. Then, there's veteran Deshaun Watson, who Berry expects to be apart of the QB discussion, via Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram.

“We're very pleased with how Deshaun attacked his rehab,” Berry said. “Right now we do anticipate him being on the 2026 team but we have a long way to go before we get there.”

Sanders went 3-4 as a starter during his rookie campaign. He completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He added another 169 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

While Sanders was the Browns' starter to close out the season, that doesn't mean he is guaranteed the job to start 2026. Whoever is the next head coach will certainly want to pick a quarterback he believes he can build around. Whether or not that is Sanders is yet to be seen.