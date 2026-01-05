The 2025 season did not go according to plan for the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland finished the regular season with five wins and had plenty of quarterback drama along the way. The Browns made a hard decision on Monday, firing head coach Kevin Stefanski after six seasons with the team. That move was particularly hard to swallow for one Browns figure.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry spoke honestly about his feelings following Stefanski's firing.

“Tough day for the organization, tough day for me personally. Kevin is like family. We all owe him a debt of gratitude and appreciate for the level of success he brought,” Berry said on Monday, per The Athletic's Zac Jackson.

Stefanski went 45-56 in 101 regular-season games with the Browns over six seasons. He also took Cleveland to the playoffs twice, winning one game during the 2020 season.

There is no question that Stefanski is a talented head coach. He is widely regarded as one of the better coaches in the NFL. Stefanski has already been linked to the Giants as one potential landing spot this offseason.

Perhaps the Browns simply needed to shake things up as they enter the next phase of their rebuild. However, Berry only provided vague answers during his remarks on Monday.

“Ultimately we felt like we didn't see enough progress in certain areas we felt were controllable,” Berry concluded.

The Browns could be one of the more attractive head coaching opportunities this offseason. Cleveland has two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including their own pick at No. 6 overall.

As for the salary cap, Cleveland is finally nearing the end of Deshaun Watson's bloated contract. That could make things tricky in 2026, but Cleveland's cap space opens up significantly in 2027 and beyond.

The Browns should are a fascinating landing spot for a head coaching candidate who is ready for a rebuild.

It will be fascinating to see which candidates the Browns interview for Stefanski's replacement over the next few weeks.