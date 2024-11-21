First-year transfer Hailey Van Lith has all the support of TCU basketball, especially from her head coach, Mark Campbell. He said via DLLS Sports that Van Lith's presence alone has shown him something he's never seen before.



“Haley is one of the most mature, hardworking, college athletes that I've ever been around,” Campbell said. “To watch her do her three a day, our players got a glimpse of what makes Hailey so special, and what makes Haley tick. Her preparation is second to none.”



Van Lith has bounced to three different universities now, including TCU. She started her career with Louisville basketball before transferring to LSU. Although she wasn't the best fit with the Tigers, she competed and proved that she is an elite guard.



Her shiftiness, IQ, and resiliency on the court make her a mainstay for any team. Also, Van Lith represented USA Basketball in the 3×3 games during the Summer Olympics. That team placed bronze but she's won gold in plenty of 3×3 events with the program.

Hailey Van Lith can continue to lift up TCU basketball

On the season, the Horned Frogs are undefeated and are No. 18 in the AP poll. While Van Lith has struggled shooting the ball, it's her intangibles that are valuable. Her experience with USA Basketball, along with being the primary or secondary option on a team. Her mentality and competitiveness are traits that the program has needed. Campbell spoke on how important those traits are.

“She's elevated our team in regards to the standard she sets every day, how she approaches her craft,” Campbell said. When she decided to come here for her last year of eligibility, it put a stamp of approval that TCU is elite and elite players are coming here.”

TCU basketball has the most assists per game in the country (24.8). Van Lith herself is averaging eight of those. Her ability to get her teammates open and feed the hot hand is a quality sign. Considering this is her last year of eligibility, she chose to come to TCU for a myriad of reasons.

A better opportunity to showcase her skills, a new system, and a perimeter-oriented system. Playing with forward Angel Reese, and Annesah Murrow limited Van Lith's slashing ability. Now, she can get to the basket with a spaced-out floor. Regardless, the Horned Frogs are in a tough conference, as five teams are ranked. However, Van Lith can use that experience to