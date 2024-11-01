Hailey Van Lith’s transfer to TCU, announced in April, raised eyebrows across women’s college basketball. The former LSU and Louisville standout, known for her competitiveness, chose to join a program that just two seasons ago was at the bottom of Big 12 standings with a 1-17 conference record. Now, Van Lith has shared the motivation behind her decision.

“I, you know, going into it, I had absolutely no idea what I was going to do, really, and it was really just a moment of faith,” Van Lith said in interiview with Big 12 Conference’s Rachel Galligan. The decision stemmed from her trust in TCU head coach Mark Campbell, whom she described as “genuine” and someone she has trusted since he recruited her to Oregon during her high school career.

“He has always wanted what is genuinely best for me,” she added, highlighting their long-standing relationship,” Van Lith said.

Campbell, who took the reins at TCU ahead of the 2023-24 season, quickly revitalized the team, leading them to a 21-12 record. With Van Lith joining, the Horned Frogs are poised for an even stronger season. The guard emphasized that Campbell’s coaching philosophy and the team’s system were key factors in her choice.

“From a basketball perspective, the system that he runs, and the style of offense and the freedom that his guards play with, it’s going to translate to the league for me,” Van Lith said.

Hailey Van Lith excited for ‘freedom' with Horned Frogs

After a standout junior season at Louisville, where she averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game, Van Lith’s transfer to LSU came with challenges. While she played a pivotal role during the regular season, starting in 33 games and posting 11.6 points per game, her output dropped during the NCAA Tournament, where she averaged just 6.8 points per game. Reflecting on her time at LSU, Van Lith previously spoke about personal growth, noting that her focus was not solely on immediate success but long-term development.

With TCU, Van Lith is set to be part of a talented roster that includes key players like Madison Conner, Sedona Prince and Agnes Emma-Nnopu. The team’s offense, which relies heavily on spacing and the pick-and-roll, is designed to maximize guard play — an environment in which Van Lith thrives.

“This system is perfect because it’s all about making reads,” she said, per Jamie Plunkett of 247 Sports. “There’s a ton of freedom in this offense and with freedom comes the responsibility to make good decisions.”

Improving her shooting range and playing within a pick-and-roll system are top priorities for Van Lith as she prepares for her final college season and eyes the WNBA.

“I probably need to be able to take a step off the line as well and have some range,” she said. “That’s all we do at TCU, they call it pick and roll university.”

The Horned Frogs will open their season at Schollmaier Arena on Nov. 5, facing Houston Christian.