TCU football got the rare invite to the 2024 New Mexico Bowl, normally reserved for a Mountain West Conference team. The Big 12 representative Horned Frogs proved they were too overwhelming for Louisiana in Albuquerque.

Clad in their black, red and purple look, TCU rolled to the dominating 34-3 win over the Ragin' Cajuns. This version of the New Mexico Bowl pitted a Sun Belt program against the Big 12 — giving off David versus Goliath feels. However, both teams entered with four losses attached to their 2024 output. Still, TCU entered as a heavy 11.5-point favorite.

This was the first time a Big 12 versus Sun Belt pairing took place for the bowl game of 18 seasons. Both programs met for the first time ever on the football field.

Yet, this New Mexico Bowl diverted away from its past MWC versus Conference USA matchup. Fresno State (MWC) versus New Mexico State (CUSA) was last year's meeting. TCU became the first power conference team at the bowl game since Arizona in 2015.

How dominating was TCU looking in New Mexico Bowl?

The Horned Frogs leaped all over Louisiana early. TCU jumped to a 14-0 lead through a pair of Josh Hoover touchdown throws. Hoover's passes came inside the five-yard line — a three-yarder to D.J. Rogers, then a one-yard TD to Eric McAlister.

Kyle Lemmermann tacked on two field goals from 45 to 22 yards out to build the lead to 20. Hoover then hit JP Richardson on a longer 20-yard strike to put the game out of reach. Blake Nowell handed Hoover and TCU one more 20-yard TD Score — making it 34-0.

Kenneth Almandares broke up the shutout attempt by nailing a 24-yard field goal with 12:05 left. Louisiana still looked overmatched throughout the afternoon.

The Sun Belt representative never scaled 115 yards in either passing or rushing yards. Louisiana settled for only 95 aerial yards. Ben Wooldridge settled for just seven completions out of 20 attempts, racking just 61 yards. Wooldridge completes three seasons for Louisiana after spending his first two campaigns with Fresno State.

Dalen Cambre led the Ragin' Cajuns with only three receptions for 24 yards. Zylan Perry mustered 49 yards on 11 carries for the Louisiana ground game.

Hoover delivered an impressive 20-of-32 for 252 yards and the four touchdowns. He got picked off once. But Hoover shattered TCU history by breaking the record for most passing yards in a season.

McAlister grabbed eight receptions for 87 yards. Trent Battle and Jeremy Payne both carried the football nine times, with Battle hitting 42 yards and Payne 33.