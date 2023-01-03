By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs are well into preparations for next Monday’s CFP National Championship, and Dykes’ shared that former NFL star Marshawn Lynch reached out to congratulate him after the team’s semifinal win over Michigan on New Year’s Day.

Dykes said that he invited Lynch to the championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, and Lynch hilariously declined, saying he was going to Italy instead.

Sonny Dykes was asked who reached out to him after the game that surprised him. He said Marshawn Lynch, who he got to know when he was at Cal. Sonny said he invited Lynch to the Natty, but Lynch declined. “Said he’s going to Italy instead.” — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) January 3, 2023

Can’t blame Lynch for that. The pair got acquainted when Dykes coached the California Golden Bears from 2013-16; Lynch is an Oakland, CA native and went to school at UC Berkeley.

After defeating Michigan 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl, Dykes and TCU are preparing for their greatest challenge yet: the Georgia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs have been one of the most dominant teams in college football over the past few years, and will be looking to win their second-consecutive national championship after beating Ohio State in the CFP Semifinal.

Dykes broke down what it will take for his Horned Frogs to pull off the upset and win their first official national title in over 80 years.

“Limit Georgia’s explosive plays, take care of the ball on offense, go out and play tough, physical football and not get too high, not get too low,” Dykes said. “Just keep our foot on the accelerator and play hard for 60 minutes. If we do those things, we’ll certainly like the outcome of the game.”

It truly will be a David vs. Goliath storyline between the TCU Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs next Monday, but at the least, Sonny Dykes and co. will have Beast Mode on their side.