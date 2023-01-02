By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Georgia football narrowly escaped with a 42-41 victory over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. The win ultimately booked the Bulldogs a National Championship ticket vs. TCU. However, the outcome of the Georgia-Ohio State affair may have been different had Bulldogs’ head coach Kirby Smart not called a crucial timeout. Smart, who called timeout due to Ohio State potentially faking a punt during the game, broke down his decision on College Gameday.

“The biggest thing about the opportunity for the timeout was we’ve had two punts faked on us this year,” Smart said. “So we are very aware and know that people are going to try to steal possessions. We’ve talked… we’ve always said if we thought it was coming or is imminent, that we would call timeout. When I saw the formation it was a fake formation.”

Kirby Smart’s decision to call timeout ended up proving to be critical for Georgia. Ohio State gave the Bulldogs all they could handle in the game. The Buckeyes, who were ranked No. 4 heading into the College Football Playoff, almost pulled off the upset. But in the end, Georgia emerged victorious and are now looking to win back-to-back national championships.

The Bulldogs will be favored once again vs. TCU. However, the Horned Frogs feature a pesky roster. Kirby Smart will not allow his players to take this TCU team for granted. The championship game projects to be an exciting affair without question.

But Georgia is certainly in a quality position with Smart leading the charge.