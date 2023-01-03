By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Georgia and TCU are currently preparing to square off in the national championship game. Stetson Bennett is looking to lead the Bulldogs to their second championship in as many years. However, the Georgia QB took some time to compliment TCU’s quarterback Max Duggan, per Brett McMurphy.

“He’s (Max Duggan) an A+ dude. He works hard. He’s the heart & soul of that team,” Bennett said. “He’s a leader. There’s something to be said about his story & my story & we’re here at the end (playing for national title).”

TCU football upset the Michigan Wolverines to clinch a berth in the championship game. But the fact of the matter is that the Horned Frogs have upset the odds all season long. Georgia, Ohio State, and Michigan all entered the season with strong odds of making the College Football Playoff.

But TCU’s emergence was incredible to watch.

Max Duggan has certainly played a pivotal role in their success. The young QB even drew some Heisman consideration. Although he did not win the award, Duggan did end up taking home the Davey O’Brien trophy (which is given to the nation’s best quarterback).

Stetson Bennett and Georgia enter the national championship game listed as heavy favorites. However, they will not take anything for granted. The Bulldogs went up against Alabama last year and ultimately pulled off the upset.

TCU and Max Duggan will have an opportunity to get the job done. But nothing will come easy against the talented Georgia Bulldogs. It projects to be a competitive affair.