By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The TCU Horned Frogs probably still couldn’t believe that they are about to play in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the reigning and defending national champions Georgia Bulldogs. TCU football was unranked at some point in the season and also suffered a huge loss in the Big 12 Championship Game, but still defied the odds to clinch a CFP semifinals berth and a seat in the national title game.

TCU football head coach Sonny Dykes have certainly done a fantastic job in just his first year as head coach of the program, and there’s no doubt in him that his boys can get the job done as underdogs Monday night, thanks in part to the same message he’s constantly sending to his team, via Dave Wilson of ESPN.

“Do your job” is the unsexy, unflashy mantra that coach Sonny Dykes pounds into the heads of his Horned Frogs. Senior guard Wes Harris said he can’t even imagine how many times he’s heard it this season.

Beating Georgia is going to be a tall order for the Horned Frogs but they have already scored a huge upset in the CFP semis against the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl, so TCU football certainly knows what it takes. There’s probably even less pressure on their shoulders than Georgia, considering that they were not expected by many to make it this far prior to the 2022 college football season.

If TCU football is to win against the Bulldogs, it will have to impose its offense against the stout Georgia defense. As long as they do their job, the Horned Frogs will have a shot at an upset.