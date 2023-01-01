By Jason Patt · 2 min read

Not many people gave TCU football a chance in the Fiesta Bowl against the mighty Michigan Wolverines. Instead, the Horned Frogs took it to Michigan and ultimately held off the Wolverines’ late charge to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

TCU took notice of the disrespect coming its way, with head coach Sonny Dykes even noting how “bothered” he was by the consensus that Michigan would cruise, per ESPN’s Paolo Uggetti.

Furthermore, a video of Michigan linebacker Junior Colson seemingly not knowing TCU’s conference got passed around the team at the hotel before the game. That only fueled the Horned Frogs even more.

“From that moment on, I’ve never seen the coaches that fired up,” Elmari Demercado said. “It was a little premature talking, but it backfired on them.”

“I feel like we were being disrespected [by Michigan],” Bud Clark said of the video. “One of the linebackers was like, ‘TCU in the Big 12?’ Well, you know now. You know now.”

TCU football got the last laugh in this one, and this team just earned the respect of a lot of people out there. The Horned Frogs will be the underdog again versus No. 1 Georgia, but nobody should underestimate them and a victory over the Bulldogs shouldn’t surprise anybody at this point. TCU has made a habit all season long of pulling out games, and they will try to do it one more time in order to win the whole thing. This time, it will come against the defending champs trying to repeat.