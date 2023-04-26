Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

TCU Football is literally taking a chance on a quarterback in the transfer portal. Former Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan has transferred to the TCU football team, per ESPN’s Dave Wilson.

In a message posted to his Twitter account, Nolan said the following, “Blessed and Excited for the Next Part.”

Nolan, who started 20 games in three seasons for the Oregon State football team, threw 32 touchdown passes against 20 interceptions while amassing 4,153 passing yards.

He started five games for Oregon State football in 2022 before suffering a neck strain during an October game vs. Utah. It was an injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

A former three-star recruit in the 2020 class, Nolan entered the transfer portal back in December of 2022.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Shortly after his departure, the Beavers landed former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

Nolan joins a TCU football quarterback room that includes last year’s opening day starter Chandler Morris and redshirt freshman Josh Hoover.

Morris had won the Horned Frogs starting job over Max Duggan before succumbing to a knee strain, which paved the way for Duggan, who became a Heisman Trophy finalist while leading the team to the national championship, where they were bested by Georgia.

While Morris, who led three scoring drives for TCU football in their spring game, is the likely starter in 2023, Nolan adds some key depth for the Horned Frogs.

The TCU football team, which also added transfer portal wide receiver Dylan Wright earlier this week, appears closer to having its roster set for the 2023 season.