The Tush Push has become a controversial play in the NFL. The play, popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles, was the subject of heated debates at league meetings this summer. Now it is drawing even more criticism just one game in the 2025 NFL season.

Former NFL QB Kurt Benkert critiqued the controversial play on Thursday during the Eagles' season opener against the Cowboys.

Benkert suggested that the NFL needs to enforce its rules better on Tush Push plays. He shared a screenshot of an overhead view of a Tush Push play from Week 1 to illustrate his point.

“Center in front of the ball, both offensive guards in the neutral zone,” Benkert wrote. “Just enforce the written rules better lol.”

Benkert compared a Tush Push play with an image of a normal football play, highlighting the major differences.

“Look at the difference in alignment,” Benkert added. “Center behind the ball, and O line a full yard + off the ball.”

And Benkert has the experience to back up his opinions.

Benkert played five seasons in the NFL. He joined the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Benkert spent three seasons in Atlanta before making one-year stops in Green Bay and San Francisco.

He also played one season in the now-defunct XFL with the San Antonio Brahmas.

The idea of banning the Tush Push could easily become a hot topic again during the offseason. But it is here to stay for the 2025 NFL season.

Recapping the Eagles' wild Week 1 win against the Cowboys

Philadelphia got an important divisional win in Week 1.

The Eagles beat the Cowboys 24-20 in a wild season opener for the 2025 NFL season.

The game got off to a wild start. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected from the game before the first snap for spitting on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

Carter's action caused the game to get incredibly chippy, especially during the first half.

Dallas gave Philadelphia everything they could handle. They went score for score with the Eagles during the first half, though Philadelphia entered halftime with a one-point advantage.

Unfortunately, the second half was bit of a snoozefest.

The game was suspended for lightning in the area. Once players finally returned, not another point was scored.

Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley were the stars for Philadelphia, combining for 122 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Now the Eagles get some extra rest before a Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs in Week 2.