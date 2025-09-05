Check out the previous entries in ClutchPoints' 100 greatest NBA players of all time series based on Josh Eberley's E-Rank: 100-91 | 90-81 | 80-71 | 70-61

One of the league’s highest peaks but an underwhelming career of what-ifs, a trio of Finals MVPs, and perhaps the league’s greatest pioneer show up next in these rankings.

E-Rank Insight: It was mentioned earlier that E-Rank does not award the same amount of points to every player who won a championship. It similarly does not award the same amount of points to every championship. Winning in the BAA pre-formation of the NBA, or in an early year of the NBA when there might have only been eight teams, did not hold the same weight as winning in the post-merger version of the league we know today.

A question for you the reader: Is a championship a championship, or do you agree that winning in 2025, with more teams, and more globally recruited talent, is greater than winning in the early days?

60. Elvin Hayes 386.6 (75th Anniversary Team)

I’m trying to imagine a rookie leading the league in scoring and not winning Rookie of the Year in the modern era. It would seem preposterous, and yet, it happened to Elvin Hayes. Hayes lost the award to Wes Unseld but eventually won a championship alongside him in DC. All’s well that end’s well.

Chauncey Billups once said he knew the Detroit Pistons would win the 2004 NBA Finals because their game plan was to push the Los Angeles Lakers star' duo apart on offense. Billups’ tactical prowess was on display his whole career in a half-dozen different uniforms and systems. He was a gritty defender, dead-eye shooter, and celebrated leader who played 17 years in the league.

At the peak of Tracy McGrady's powers, the numbers paint the picture of a legend, a player with no betters and a true superstar. In life, circumstance is everything and, unfortunately for McGrady, he did not get to play his best years with Shaquille O’Neal or Tim Duncan, although he was real close to the latter. Nor did McGrady’s body allow him the type of longevity needed to pursue titles in multiple eras. One of the best to ever do it and don’t let team accomplishments ever tarnish his overall greatness.

With incredible contrast to Tracy McGrady, Tony Parker’s peak, though special in its own right, never reached the superstar level. However, Parker was an All-Star-level player on four different title teams and was just one missed shot from Ray Allen away from a fifth. Parker was truly a captivating player put into the perfect circumstance to construct a crowning career, and he capitalized.

56. Patrick Ewing 392.2 (75th Anniversary Team)

Many stars have a sad story about what might have been if not for playing head-to-head with one of the guys yet to be named at the top of the list, but perhaps none more so than Patrick Ewing.

55. Ray Allen 393.35 (75th Anniversary Team)

Is it possible that perhaps the most iconic play in NBA history reduced the legend of Ray Allen as much as it grew it? He grew the legend in that moment, but the legend had been written regardless. The Heat having a top-60 player of all time as a role player was an insane luxury. Before the Heat, before the Celtics, Ray Allen was a star in Seattle and Milwaukee. The second-greatest shooter of all time who did of course catch and deliver.

It has been well-documented that Pau Gasol learned the game at a new level as a Laker. Kobe Bryant brought the best out of Gasol as both a teammate and close friend. It’s somewhat lost in that documented history that in the years immediately pre-dating his departure to Los Angeles, Gasol’s Grizzlies were actually winning more games than the Lakers. One of the most skilled big men to ever lace them up.

53. Elgin Baylor 403.5 (75th Anniversary Team)

Did you know Elgin Baylor had the record for most points in a game (64), then he broke his own record (71), and then, well, Wilt Chamberlain happened. To this day, no one, not even Mr. Chamberlain, has topped Baylor's Finals record of 61 points. Military service and injuries may have stopped him from flying even higher up the list.

52. George Mikan 414.15 (75th Anniversary Team)

The hardest guy in the history of the league to analyze fairly. George Mikan played in a different time, in a league that objectively lacked the overall talent and star power we see today. The competition wasn’t the same, the skill was in early evolution, and yet his name is still used to teach the fundamentals. His brief seven-year career still resulted in seven championships.

51. Paul Pierce 415.7 (75th Anniversary Team)

The Big 3 in Boston changed everything. Before LeBron James’ decision, three of the league’s best and most uniquely skilled players joined forces to form the beginning of the superteam era. Kevin Garnett was the best player, Ray Allen was the most lethal, but Paul Pierce was the hometown hero who bridged the gap between their skill sets. Had they come together a few years earlier, there is little doubt they would have formed a dynasty.