The Penn State football team is making the switch from Nike to Adidas. However, QB Drew Allar is sticking with Nike by signing an NIL deal, per Greg Pickel of On3Sports.com.

Nike took to social media to celebrate Allar just doing it.

“The Pride of Pennsylvania,” Nike said on Instagram. “Welcome to the family @drew.allar.”

For Allar, this is his second major NIL deal. Recently, he was able to cut a deal with American Eagle and participated in the recent photo shoot featuring Travis Kelce.

“It was a great experience,” Allar said recently, per The York Daily Record. “I had a great time meeting all the people involved in that and really getting to see the behind-the-scenes sort of thing. It’s really cool to be a part of a project like that. I’m really excited for all the things that it will bring, for sure, but it was definitely a blessing to be a part of that.”

Meanwhile, Allar is considered a potential draft pick for the Indianapolis Colts. This year, he is looking to build off a 2024 season in which he threw for a career high of 3,327 yards. In addition, he finished with a 66.5% pass completion rate and 24 touchdowns.

Allar threw for 217 yards and a touchdown in Penn State's season debut win over Nevada, 46-11.

Penn State and its longstanding relationship with Nike

In 1993, Penn Stat formed a partnership with Nike. Just around the same time, Nike was becoming the premier sports apparel brand.

At the time, the partnership was formed in part due to the friendship between then-coach Joe Paterno and Nike founder Phil Knight. In 1994, the famous Nike swoosh began to appear on the Penn State jerseys.

Additionally, Nike contributed $400,000 to the Penn State Libraries. The switch from Nike to Adidas will take place in 2026.