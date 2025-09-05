The Texas Longhorns entered the 2025 college football season under the brightest spotlight imaginable. They debuted at No. 1 in the Associated Press poll. With Arch Manning taking the reins at quarterback and Steve Sarkisian promising to finally bring Texas ‘back,' the hype machine has never run louder. Yet after just one game, cracks have already appeared in the façade. A closer look at the Longhorns reveals why their top billing in the polls may be more smoke than substance.

Texas’ 2025 season so far

Heading into the 2025 college football season, Texas football received an unprecedented preseason boost by debuting at No. 1 in the AP poll for the very first time in program history. This lofty ranking reflected widespread excitement around Texas’ talented roster and the arrival of Manning as the face of the program’s future. However, the early returns so far suggest that this ranking may be more a product of hype and hopeful projection than of a complete, battle-tested team. There are several reasons why Texas football could still be considered overrated in this week's AP Poll.

The opening-week loss to Ohio State underscored those concerns. Playing in Columbus, the Longhorns fell 14-7 as Manning struggled under relentless pressure from the Buckeyes’ defense. Recall that Ohio State had lost significant talent to the NFL. Still, they managed to control the game behind sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin’s poise and their defensive line’s dominance. For Texas, the performance was sobering, exposing weaknesses in areas that championship-caliber teams cannot afford to overlook.

Overreliance on preseason hype

Texas’ No. 1 ranking was built largely on potential, not performance. Sure, Manning was the most heralded quarterback recruit of his generation. However, he had just 939 passing yards and nine touchdowns in limited duty last season. That résumé hardly guarantees instant stardom against elite defenses. His Manning pedigree and the circus of media attention made him a preseason Heisman favorite. The Ohio State loss, though, reminded everyone that hype doesn’t complete passes.

Now, Sarkisian’s system is designed to put quarterbacks in position to succeed. That said, Manning still must prove he can handle the speed, disguise, and physicality of top-tier defenses. Until he shows consistency against ranked opponents, the assumption that he can carry Texas to a title looks premature.

Offensive line worries

Perhaps the biggest culprit in Week 1 was the offensive line. Manning rarely had a clean pocket. His timing was disrupted throughout the contest. Quintrevion Wisner, expected to be a breakout running back this season, found little room to operate behind a line that failed to generate push against Ohio State’s front seven. Tight end Jack Endries, a reliable short-yardage option, was forced to stay in and block more often than expected. That limited his role in the passing game.

For a team navigating a rugged SEC schedule, this is no small issue. If the offensive line can’t stabilize, the Longhorns’ supposedly explosive offense will remain stuck in neutral. SEC defenses like Georgia and Florida will feast on protection breakdowns just as Ohio State did.

Special teams and depth concerns

Texas’ vulnerabilities extend beyond the offense. Special teams miscues have plagued Sarkisian’s tenure. Nothing in Week 1 suggested those problems are fixed. Coverage lapses and shaky kicking create openings for opponents to swing momentum quickly. That's an issue that grows more critical in tight games.

Depth is another looming concern. Linebacker Liona Lefau is a rising defensive leader. Behind him, though, Texas football lacks proven second-unit talent. One or two key injuries could drastically alter the defense’s ability to hold up over a grueling season. Championship teams have reinforcements; Texas still looks thin in crucial spots.

The brutal schedule awaits

The Buckeyes were just the beginning. Texas’ schedule is one of the nation’s toughest. They have future road trips to Florida and Georgia. Each contest poses unique challenges, from the Gators’ athletic secondary to the Bulldogs’ suffocating defensive line. Even mid-tier SEC opponents can punish inconsistent teams. Texas will be the circled target on every schedule thanks to their preseason No. 1 hype.

AP voters may have been seduced by names and narratives. That said, the reality is that Texas will have to prove itself week after week against programs accustomed to the national stage.

Historical context and recent underperformance

History doesn’t offer much comfort, either. From 2015 to 2024, Texas endured a string of underwhelming campaigns, including back-to-back losing seasons and a middling record in marquee games. Their 4-7 record against Oklahoma over the past decade highlights the Longhorns’ struggles to dominate their fiercest rival. Even as Sarkisian has recruited at a high level, the program has too often underdelivered when expectations peaked.

This backdrop makes the preseason coronation feel premature. Until Texas football shows it can consistently beat elite opponents and sustain success across a season, skepticism will linger.

Looking ahead

Texas may yet evolve into the powerhouse its fans and voters envisioned. Arch Manning is immensely talented, Sarkisian has recruited weapons like Wisner and Endries, and leaders like Lefau provide grit on defense. However, hype alone doesn’t win games. The AP Poll’s previous Week 1 ranking now looks more like wishful thinking than reality. Unless Texas shores up its offensive line, strengthens its depth, and conquers a brutal schedule, they’ll remain overrated—not contenders.