Last Thursday, Norfolk State lost to Towson University 27-7 in Michael Vick's first game at the helm of the program. Leading off with a First Take appearance on campus that morning, Vick was set to debut with much fanfare and the attention of the college football world. But ultimately, Norfolk State struggled to put a game plan together that could notch the win against an experienced Towson program.

The Spartans struggled to find a rhythm on offense, managing just 39 rushing yards on 31 attempts. “You can't rush for 39 yards and think you're going to win too many football games,” Vick said in the latest edition of his coaches' show in conjunction with 13 News Now, emphasizing that a major point of emphasis for the team is to improve the run game.

The quarterback position saw a change during the game. Israel Carter started, but was replaced by Otto Khuns, who completed 19 of 27 passes for 219 yards. Despite Khuns' performance, Vick stated that Carter will return as the full-time starter for the next game, with Koons potentially seeing a possession or two. Vick clarified that the change against Towson was part of the original game plan and not based on performance.

“The plan was to give Otto a couple drives and by the time Otto went into the game we was in [a] 13 point deficit and [I] didn't wanna play the quarterback shuffle, quarterback carousel because we don't have to. We got two good quarterbacks that can win, so we just chose to go with Otto and just let him finish the game from a veteran standpoint. [I] didn't wanna put Izzy back out there when he was down. And so he'll get a clean stay. He'll get a fresh start this week. You don't get a chance to go out there and, and show what he can do. But certainly proud of Otto. He's worked extremely hard in the spring and summer and, and these guys, they just gonna stay ready so they don't, don't have to get ready. That's the message.”

He added, “It was never a position battle between the two. It was always competition and it's gonna be competition until our very last game.”

While the offense sputtered, the defense showed flashes of a strong performance, particularly in the second half. Standout players included David Ojiegbe, who had 2.5 sacks, and Major Dillard, who led the team with eight tackles. Vick commended his defense for their effort.

“We expect a lot out of our defense. We feel like we got a fast and physical defense and they, they understand what they need to do…Defenses win championships. And so, we always gonna hang our hat on that…But offense gotta do their part as well and keep those guys fresh.”

The atmosphere at William “Dick” Price Stadium was a highlight, with an attendance of 19,469 fans per the final tally reported from Norfolk State. Vick acknowledged the support, stating, “I thought the atmosphere was amazing. Everybody came out.”

The Spartans will look to secure their first win of the season this Saturday when they host Virginia State. The rivalry, known as the Labor Day Classic, is something Vick, a Newport News native, takes personally. He noted that his team needs to “be more disciplined” and “learn from the mistakes” to get a win. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.