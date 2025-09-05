No. 4 Georgia will look to extend the nation’s longest home winning streak when it hosts Austin Peay on Saturday in Athens. The Bulldogs (1-0) jumped one spot in the Associated Press Top 25 after cruising past Marshall 45-7 in their season opener. That victory pushed Georgia’s home streak to 32 games, the longest active run in the FBS.

Impressive hom debut

Georgia football QB Gunner Stockton impressed in his home debut as the Bulldogs’ starter. He threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the team with 73 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground. Head coach Kirby Smart praised his young signal-caller. However, he also stressed the importance of continued growth. Sure, Stockton won’t likely face a real test until next week’s road clash with No. 22 Tennessee. However, Georgia will be watching for sharper execution and consistency against Austin Peay.

The Governors (1-0) enter Sanford Stadium riding high after one of the biggest wins in program history. Austin Peay shocked Middle Tennessee 34-14 last weekend to secure just its second victory ever against an FBS opponent. The first came all the way back in 1987, when the Governors upset Kansas State. Now, they’ll try to carry that momentum into Athens against a Georgia football program that shut them out 45-0 in their only previous meeting in 2018.

For Smart and the Bulldogs, nothing will be taken for granted despite being heavy favorites.

*Watch NCAA Football games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Here we will look at and discuss some Georgia vs. Austin Peay bold predictions for College Football Week 2.

Chris Parson will be held under 150 passing yards

Austin Peay quarterback Chris Parson is coming off a strong performance against Middle Tennessee. He threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns in one of the Governors’ most memorable victories. Sanford Stadium, though, is a different animal.

The Mississippi State transfer will face relentless pressure from a Georgia defense that thrives on collapsing pockets and forcing quarterbacks into mistakes. Expect Parson to be sacked at least three times and kept in check through the air. With Georgia’s secondary playing disciplined coverage and the pass rush dialing in, it’s hard to see him surpassing the 150-yard mark.

The Governors already proved they can thrive in a road environment. That said, Middle Tennessee’s 18,000-seat stadium is a far cry from the 93,000 who pack Sanford. Even if some fans head for the exits once Georgia builds a comfortable lead, the atmosphere alone will test Parson in ways he hasn’t seen before.

Gunner Stockton will shine on the ground again

Stockton’s ability to extend plays and improvise already has Georgia football fans excited about his ceiling. Against Marshall, he showed off both mobility and toughness.

Smart also praised his quarterback’s ability to improvise when plays broke down. Still, he also made it clear the next step is trusting his offensive line more in play-action and two-minute situations. This week presents another opportunity for Stockton to fine-tune those skills. At the same time, his legs remain too valuable to keep bottled up.

Expect Stockton to eclipse 50 rushing yards again. That's especially true as Austin Peay struggles to contain dual-threat quarterbacks. Even if he doesn’t carry the offense single-handedly, his athleticism will continue to be a weapon that wears down defenses.

Gabe Harris will make his presence felt

Article Continues Below

One of the most intriguing defensive storylines for Georgia is the return of defensive end Gabe Harris. The 6'4, 260-pound junior had two tackles for loss and a quarterback pressure last week while shaking off the rust from offseason labrum surgery.

Harris should have a breakout 2025 season. Saturday provides the perfect opportunity to kick that off. Austin Peay ranked near the bottom of the FCS last year in sacks allowed, giving up 3.6 per game. Against Middle Tennessee, the Governors already surrendered three sacks.

That kind of vulnerability is tailor-made for Harris. He is quick off the edge and disruptive in the backfield. Count on him to notch at least one sack of Parson and play a role in setting the tone for Georgia’s defensive line.

Georgia’s running game will take the spotlight

Yes, Stockton impressed with his dual-threat ability. That said, Georgia’s running backs are due for a statement game. The Bulldogs leaned heavily on the ground last week. They logged 44 carries, but production was inconsistent. Nate Frazier had a solid outing, and Chauncey Bowens flashed on one run. Still, neither took over the way fans are accustomed to seeing from Georgia backs.

Saturday’s matchup against Austin Peay should give them that chance. With Stockton unlikely to carry as heavy a rushing load, look for Frazier and Bowens to rack up yards and find the end zone. Establishing a dominant ground attack early will also open up play-action shots for Stockton. This should allow Georgia football to sharpen its explosive passing game. That's something that lagged at times last season.

This balance will be crucial heading into Tennessee next week, where the Bulldogs will face their first true test of the season.

Georgia will cruise to another big win

For all the confidence Austin Peay brings into Athens, Georgia’s depth, talent, and discipline will prove overwhelming. The Bulldogs have the weapons to score in bunches and a defense built to smother even the most spirited underdog.

Stockton will likely play only until the third quarter. That would give way to backups once the game is comfortably in hand. Still, this matchup serves as an important tune-up. The offensive timing, particularly in the passing game, needs refining. Also, the running backs must build rhythm before SEC play heats up.

Georgia will roll to another lopsided win, perhaps in the neighborhood of 48-17. As such, they would extending their home winning streak and reaffirm their position as playoff contenders.