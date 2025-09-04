The LSU Tigers got their season off to a great start against the Clemson Tigers. LSU head coach Brian Kelly guided his team to a 17-10 win over Dabo Swinney and Clemson in a statement game. Kelly reveled in the win, calling out Swinney's reaction to the game in the aftermath. However, he has his hands full when it comes to motivating Garrett Nussmeier and the rest of the roster.

Nussmeier had a great game, going 28-for-38 with a touchdown. He is one of the nation's top quarterbacks this season and will be the main reason why the Tigers are a CFP contender throughout the season. However, it can be easy for a team as good as LSU to rest on its laurels after winning a big game. It is Kelly's job to get his team re-focused before it takes on Louisiana Tech.

Kelly spoke to The Associated Press about his team's Week 1 win. According to him, he wants his team to keep playing up to the standard it set to open the season.

“Every Saturday, there’s a standard,” Kelly said. “They’re going to have to live up to those standards and they know that.”

Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie gave LSU their props ahead of their Week 2 showdown, as well.

“They really don’t have any weaknesses,” Cumbie said, calling Tigers QB Garrett Nussmeier “probably the best quarterback in the country.”

Kelly has a great chance to make a deep CFP run with LSU this season. With Nussmeier at the helm, the Tigers' offense is one of the most formidable units in all of college football. LSU is one of the top teams in the country alongside Penn State and Ohio State after beating Clemson on the road. Despite the win, expectations are higher for the Tigers moving forward.

However, its head coach understands what comes with that kind of fanfare and is ready to coach them through it.