Oregon’s opening act looked like a team that knows exactly who it wants to be. With a new quarterback in Dante Moore, a retooled skill group, and a defense that flew around from the first snap, the Ducks ripped through Week 1 with a 59-13 win over Montana State.

Now the stage gets bigger, facing a Big 12 opponent in Oklahoma State in Week 2.

The Cowboys come to Autzen with a physical run game identity and a fresh face at quarterback after an untimely injury in the opener. It’s the kind of September test that doesn’t hinge on whether Oregon can win—it’s about how commanding the No. 6 Ducks can look doing it and what gets sharpened along the way.

That doesn't mean Mike Gundy's team can be overlooked, as the Cowboys could very well be Big 12 contenders. But this is a tough assignment for a redshirt freshman making his first start on the road, against a defense that just spent four quarters pinning its ears back and a crowd that can tilt a game all by itself.

As for the Ducks' offense, Moore was efficient in the opener and, just as importantly, decisive. He doesn’t have to be perfect for Oregon to win; he just has to keep stacking clean drives and build rapport with a receiver room that’s deep but still sorting out roles.

So, let's get to our bold predictions for Oklahoma State vs. Oregon.

Dante Moore throws for 320 yards, three touchdowns

Everything about Oregon’s plan hints at an early green light for Dante Moore. The Ducks can stress Oklahoma State horizontally with quick game and motion on the first drive, then layer in the verticals. The Cowboys will simply have to find a way to stop all of it.

If the Ducks hit explosive plays early, Oklahoma State will be stuck in conflict downs all afternoon, and Moore’s day becomes about distribution and control more than hero ball. That’s how you flip a solid debut into a statement in your second game: scripted heat, fast reads, then the scoreboard doing the heavy lifting.

This is Moore's real debut, with him throwing for 320 yards and three touchdowns.

Oregon’s backs crack 225 rushing yards and find the end zone twice time

The secret sauce of Oregon’s offense isn’t a secret: the line is nasty, the tight ends block, and the backs run with purpose. After the pass game announces itself through Moore and the receivers, the crease runs arrive with ease.

The call here is the Ducks rushing for 225-plus with two rushing touchdowns. Most of that will come from Noah Whittington, who led the way against Montana State last week. Of course, he wasn't needed long, only rushing for 68 yards on 10 carries with one score. Overall, six different rushers ran for 20 yards or more.

Article Continues Below

Last week against UT Martin, the Cowboys allowed 116 yards on the ground at 3.1 yards per carry. The Ducks can definitely pound the rock and do better than that.

The Ducks’ pass rush turns the game with four sacks and two takeaways

Autzen gets loud when the down-and-distance flips to obvious pass, and Oregon can manufacture those downs by winning first contact on early runs and punishing quick-game throws with rally tackling. From there, the menu opens.

Last week, the Ducks came away with three sacks off Nasir Wyatt (1) and Matayo Uiagalelei (2); this week, the defense ends up with four, adding two takeaways for good measure.

Ultimately, this boils down to the inexperience of Oklahoma State quarterback Zane Flores facing the intensity of a place like Autzen Stadium. That's a daunting task for a first career start.

Oregon makes easy work of Oklahoma State

After winning three straight to begin last season, the Cowboys went on to lose nine in a row, capped by their worst defeat of the Mike Gundy era — a 52-0 loss to Colorado. Over that stretch, Oklahoma State gave up an average of 40.6 points per game.

Now they head to Eugene to face the No. 6 team in the country with an inexperienced quarterback. Yikes. This doesn’t look like a matchup that will swing in Oklahoma State’s favor.

Then again, Oregon showed some early shakiness a year ago, squeaking past Idaho by just 10 in the opener and edging Boise State the following week by a field goal.

That was then. The Ducks appear far more buttoned-up to start this season and are once again set on chasing a Big Ten championship. What may have looked like a premier nonconference clash when it was scheduled years ago won’t carry that same weight this weekend. These programs are moving in opposite directions, and Oregon should make it look easy on the way to 2-0.