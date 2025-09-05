LSU football turned to defense in winning a highly-anticipated quarterback showcase Saturday. Garrett Nussmeier struggled shredding Clemson. LSU, though, shut down Clemson's Cade Klubnik — and now awaits an in-state showdown with Louisiana Tech.

The Bulldogs out of Conference USA don't possess a Klubnik-type passer. The Tigers and Brian Kelly face an even shorter challenge on their hands, literally.

Will LSU need to trust defense again to prevail? And will the home opener in Baton Rouge become more one-sided?

Time to dive into some bold predictions ahead of this non-conference contest.

LSU can take advantage of this Week 1 Louisiana Tech flaw

Trey Kukuk handled QB1 duties for La. Tech. The 6-foot-1 passer managed to beat out the 6-foot-5 Evan Bullock for the starting role in Week 1.

Kukuk brings a runner's element against LSU — which presents a different dynamic compared to Klubnik. He carried the football 16 times for 48 yards.

The junior college transfer out of Saddleback College in California finished 14-of-19 for 130 passing yards. Not the most dominating performance, but he did enough to will the Bulldogs to the win over Southeastern Louisiana.

Louisiana Tech, however, looked inefficient during third downs. They only hit three out of 10 attempts.

LSU can turn up the pass rush to rattle the tall QB.

LSU run game can ignite

Kelly trusted ball control and balance in pulling off the gritty win at the other Death Valley east of Louisiana.

LSU settled for 108 rushing yards and averaged 3.5 yards per carry. But they faced future NFL talent on Clemson's side — especially cat-quick interior defender Peter Woods.

The running attack gets a big break. The Bulldogs defensive line looks nothing like Clemson for a variety of reasons.

The unit is depleted for one, with no returning starter from '24 and starting two sophomores. Plus they bring in a new defensive coordinator in Luke Olson. Who employs a 3-3-5 scheme.

Southeastern Louisiana still delivered success against La. Tech in the ground game. Gaining 128 yards off handoffs. Offensive coordinator Joe Sloan can ride Caden Durham and Zavion Thomas here.

LSU, Garrett Nussmeier can get back on track Saturday

The Tigers again underwhelmed on offense. Nussmeier settled for 28-of-38 passing for 230 yards and threw one touchdown.

Saturday presents a prime scenario to reignite the passing attack.

Nussmeier gets a brand new defense that's still trying to establish an identity. Plus features just two returners in their five-man DB look.

The early Heisman Trophy contender Nussmeier can take advantage. He rises as Louisiana Tech's biggest QB challenge yet. And Nussmeier has Aaron Anderson to throw to — who was one yard away from hitting 100 yards against a feisty Clemson defense.

LSU is an overwhelming 37.5-point favorite to win over the Bulldogs. The Tigers look like they'll cover the spread.