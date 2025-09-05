The Michigan football team will play in the biggest college football game of the week on Saturday night as the Wolverines are hitting the road to take on Oklahoma. With the new expanded College Football Playoff, a lot of people don’t think that there is any reason for teams to schedule difficult non-conference games, especially teams in the Big Ten and SEC. The conference slate is hard enough, but Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is a big fan of matchups like these.

Michigan and Oklahoma are two of the most iconic programs in college football, and they are meeting under the lights in Norman. This is going to be a fun matchup, and Sherrone Moore is excited about it.

“I think it's awesome for the sport,” he said in an interview with the Big Ten Network. “It's a blessing to be able to be the head coach at Michigan and coach on this stage and coach against a program like Oklahoma, you know, obviously playing there, there's a lot of love for it and a lot of respect. And I think, Brent [Venables] will probably say the same thing. Two blue blood programs playing in a night game on ABC on College GameDay. I mean, that's what college football is all about.”

While it is a risk scheduling these games, Moore has a point. All eyes in the sport are going to be on this game, and it’s a lot more fun watching these teams go up against each other instead of playing schools that no one has heard of.

“College football is about these moments, about these games,” Moore continued. “So to be able to do that, and, you know, to go back to play at a place that you played, it's super special. It's awesome. But, yeah, we're just really, really focused on the now and today and what we can do to get better, but it's gonna be an awesome atmosphere.”

Michigan and Oklahoma will kick off at 6:30 CT on Saturday night from Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK, and the game will be airing on ABC. The Sooners are currently favored by 4.5 points.