TCU basketball junior guard Mike Miles got a positive injury update before the team takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers, according to a Sunday tweet from 247Sports TCU contributor Colin Post.

The timeline for Miles’s return is currently to be determined, Post wrote, but the injury is not season-ending.

Mike Miles was helped off the court by after suffering an apparent right knee injury during a 81-74 win by the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Humphrey Coliseum, wrote the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in a Sunday article. Miles played for four minutes before he went down with the injury.

Even as the team played without sophomore center Eddie Lampkin and junior guard Rondell Walker against the Bulldogs, TCU head coach Jamie Dixon preached a “no excuses” approach to the Southeastern Conference loss.

“Like I told my guys, you have to find a way.” said TCU head basketball coach Jamie Dixon. “You don’t get outrebounded by nine (42-33) and that’s not the answer. It didn’t go our way. We came in with some guys down but you have to be prepared. That happens to everybody and you have to find a way to get it done.”

The Horned Frogs are no stranger to upset losses in their own conference.

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self commented on the team’s upset loss to the Horned Frogs one week ago, a game that saw Miles scored 15 points and hit two of his three 3-point shots.

“The problem is guys playing the majority of minutes didn’t do anything, nor did we (coaches) get them to do anything to get the other team to play poorly. That’s where the issue lies. We’ve got to clean that up,” Self said after the game, via Grady Bedore of The Kansas City Star.

The Horned Frogs will take on West Virginia at 8 p.m. CST at Forth Worth in Schollmaier Arena. The game will be broadcasted on ESPNU.