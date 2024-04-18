Former LSU women's basketball guard Hailey Van Lith has committed to joining TCU next season just weeks after entering the transfer portal.
Van Lith, who transferred to LSU after playing three seasons at Louisville, leaves the Tigers after just one season under coach Kim Mulkey. Talia Goodman of The Next Hoop reported Van Lith's decision on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.
She started in 33 games, and averaged 11.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 points game with a field goal percentage of 37.8. However, her performance dipped during LSU's NCAA Tournament run to the Elite Eight, with averages falling to 6.8 points, 2.3 rebound and three assists per game, per Nicole Auerbach and Mark Puleo of The Athletic.
Previously, during her junior year at Louisville, Van Lith was a standout player, averaging 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game, making her a coveted transfer.
Before committing to TCU, Van Lith had been seen at Mississippi State University on April 16. Van Lith had worked closely with former Louisville assistant Sam Purcell, who is now heading into his third season as the women's head basketball coach at Mississippi State.
Van Lith believes challenges, transition, make her a stronger player
Her journey through college basketball has been one of both personal and professional growth. Her transition to LSU marked a significant shift in her college playing career s she embraced a different role, focusing less on scoring and more on overall gameplay and leadership.
In reflecting on her experiences and the criticism that comes with high-stakes sports, Van Lith previously expressed a focus on personal well-being and growth.
“I had to get better, and this was what was going to make me better,” Van Lith said. “I might not see the fruit of it this year, but I’m going to see the fruit of it at some point in my life; I have faith in that and do not need instant gratification from (the decision). That’s why I believe in God. It’s why I believe in something bigger than myself.
“My truth is that this was a step outside of my comfort zone, and I proved that I could do it. I proved that I could be a point guard and play defense and be on a team with other great players. I proved everything to myself that I needed to prove.”
Hailey Van Lith joins strong TCU roster
TCU, under coach Mark Campbell, is building on a successful 21-12 season, improving significantly from the prior two seasons. The team's strong start was bolstered by key transfers like Madison Conner, Sedona Prince and Agnes Emma-Nnopu, although injuries later in the season led to challenges, including the need for open tryouts and the addition of four walk-ons.
Hailey Cavinder, a former star at Miami and Fresno State, had also announced her return to college basketball to join TCU for the 2024-25 season. However, just hours after Van Lith's announcement, Cavinder said that she would return to Miami for her fifth and final season to play alongside her sister, Hanna Cavinder. Hailey Cavinder was the Mountain West Player of the Year in 2021 and earned All-ACC second team honors in 2023.
Van Lith will be part of a TCU roster that includes returning key players like Conner, Prince, Emma-Nnopu, Knisha Godfrey, Una Jovanovic, Aaliyah Roberson and DaiJa Turner.