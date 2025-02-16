The Cleveland Cavaliers have grabbed the Saturday night spotlight so far in the Bay Area. The duo of Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell showed their cohesion and skillset on the Chase Center floor, taking home a coveted trophy.

The Cavs stars claimed the fastest time during the NBA skills challenge, one of the main events during NBA All-Star weekend.

The skills challenge is traditionally one of the harder contests of all-star weekend. It's the lone event that tests three different areas of roundball: Dribbling, passing, and shooting — all in that order.

How did the Cavs duo pull of the win? By completing all three elements with a time of 1:00.3.

One of the Cavs NBA All-Stars even hit history in the Bay Area. Joining an elite list featuring a past NBA title holder.

Who did the Cavs duo beat in NBA All-Star skills challenge?

“Spida” and Mobley faced three different teams in the event.

They took on the local Bay Area representatives of Draymond Green and Moses Moody. The Cavs duo also took on the San Antonio Spurs collaboration of Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama. Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher comprised a rookie duo competing in the event.

Mobley, meanwhile, made history on Saturday by winning alongside Mitchell per the NBA on ESPN.

“Evan Mobley gets his second win in the NBA Skills challenge. Joining Steve Nash and Dwayne Wade as the only players to do so,” the NBA on ESPN X account posted.

Mobley is taking in his first NBA All-Star appearance. The young 23-year-old now joins elite all-star company. Nash is a multiple league Most Valuable Player winner with the Phoenix Suns while also becoming a league all-star with the Dallas Mavericks. Wade won three NBA titles while becoming one of the faces of the league during the mid 2000s.

Damian Lillard is another multiple winner. Lillard not only came to the event representing the Milwaukee Bucks, but returned to his home region as he's an Oakland native.

Mitchell and Mobley weren't the only ones competing on Saturday night. Darius Garland took part in the three-point competition.