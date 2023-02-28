Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has already started to adapt his life after a failed physical turned his free agency into chaos, wrote ESPN Senior Writer Buster Olney in a Tuesday article.

“We are not going to play tennis anymore,” he said of his offseason sessions with his sister. “I am not going to play basketball anymore. We aren’t going to do these things that are outside the box of my profession. It’s about being smarter than that.”

Correa recently withdrew from the World Baseball Classic in March. He was slated to be a key piece for Team Puerto Rico alongside Detroit Tigers second baseman Javier Baez and shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Carlos Correa signed a six-year guaranteed contract through the 2028 season with the Twins in January. According to the MLB, the deal includes four team options from 2029-2032.

Correa earned 152 hits, 70 runs and 22 home runs during his first season with the Twins in 2022. He spent seven seasons with the Houston Astros, making two All-Star appearances and an American League Rookie of the Year selection in 2015.

Carlos Correa seemed to try to move on from his eventful free agency.

“You know, there’s not many things that will bring me down,” Correa said. “I don’t focus on what’s outside. I focus on what’s inside. By saying inside, I mean my family members, my friends, my teammates and the people that truly are in my safe place.

“I always say that the boat will never sink into the water that surrounds it. The water you let get into your life, that’s what’s going to sink your boat. All that outside noise and all the outside stuff that I cannot control, it’s never affected me. I just keep going on with life, and I keep trying to make a positive impact with the people around me.”