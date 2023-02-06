Carlos Correa has reportedly withdrawn from the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The Minnesota Twins’ star was initially projected to be a crucial piece to the puzzle for Team Puerto Rico. Part of the reason for his decision to withdraw from the event reportedly stems from a family matter, per Dan Hayes.

“Carlos Correa is withdrawing from the World Baseball Classic after making a joint decision with the #MNTwins. Correa’s wife is due with the couple’s second child the same week that Puerto Rico opens WBC play. Twins don’t want Correa juggling family/WBC,” Hayes wrote on Twitter.

Correa has endured one of the most eventful and uncertain offseasons in recent memory. It all started when he hit free agency following a strong 2022 campaign with the Twins. Correa ended up agreeing to terms with the San Francisco Giants in free agency before a troubling physical led to SF backing out of the agreement.

He then agreed to terms on a contract with the New York Mets before they also pulled out due to the same injury-related reasons. Finally, Carlos Correa and the Twins reunited on a 6-year deal which became official.

But this latest World Baseball Classic decision adds yet another storyline to his offseason. The Twins and Correa are hopeful that his tenure with the ball club over the course of the next 6 seasons will be less uncertain than this offseason.

For now, Carlos Correa will focus on spending time with his family before heading to Twins’ Spring Training to prepare for the 2023 season.