The 4 Nations Face-Off is an international tournament put on by the NHL that will debut this February. Team Sweden's roster was announced on Wednesday and has stars up and down the lineup. After their preliminary lineup featured stars like Victor Hedman, Mika Zibanejad, and Filip Forsberg, they had a good foundation. Here's how they filled out the lineup.

Expand Tweet

Team Sweden has a solid lineup full of great NHL players. Their goaltending is what helped them win the Olympic gold in 2006 and continues to be strong to this day. While none of these players are Henrik Lundqvist, Filip Gustavsson, Jacob Markstrom, and Linus Ullmark will be a great trio. The maximum amount of games is four in this tournament, so whoever the third goalie is will likely not play.

Moving up the ice, the defensemen are highlighted by veterans and youngsters who combine to make a solid unit. Alongside Hedman and Erik Karlsson is Rasmus Dahlin, the 24-year-old Sabres' captain. This will be a unit to watch for the 2026 Olympics, as there are a few players who could age out. But some pieces will be key to their quest for Gold in Italy.

Sweden has a great combination of goal-scorers and defensive forwards in their top six. The depth is not as strong as the North American countries, but that is to be expected.

Players to watch for Sweden before the 4 Nations Face-Off

Opening puck drop of the 4 Nations Face-Off is over two months away so many things can change between now and then. The teams can move injured players off the roster until a day before the tournament. Sweden is healthy right now but anything can change. Which players should fans watch to gauge Sweden's chances at the title?

Jacob Markstrom is the key, as he has been one of the best goalies in the league over the past half-decade. If he returns to that form in New Jersey, Sweden will be in great shape. Goaltending is Canada's biggest fault but Sweden has the second-worst goaltending. With Connor Hellbuyck and Juuse Saros likely in this tournament, Markstrom needs to step up his game.

Another is Mika Zibanejad, who was locked into this team since last year when the preliminary rosters were announced. He has had a poor season with the Rangers and would have been a discussion point if he was not locked in. If he can turn his form around it will help the Rangers and Sweden.