The Team USA men's basketball team had its final tune-up game on Monday against Germany ahead of the Paris Olympics. After a close call against South Sudan, Team USA began its final exhibition match before they aim for the gold medal in the Olympics. In the first half, Joel Embiid and Anthony Edwards teamed up for a must-see sequence.

Embiid began the sequence with a massive rejection at the rim. Then, Edwards went the curse of the floor and threw down a massive dunk that will be replayed a lot of times over the next few days.

Team USA went into the half with a 48-41 lead, with Embiid and Edwards giving a big jolt to the team.

Team USA fans are in awe of the sequence

Of course, fans immediately took to social media to react to the unbelievable turn of events from the pair of NBA stars.

College basketball insider John Fanta had an awesome reaction to that as well: “OH. MY. GOODNESS. That Joel Embiid rejection into the Anthony Edwards slam is the best sequence from USA that you’ll see. Ridiculously good.”

Dwyane Wade also reacted, tweeting, “Let’s go!”

Another X user, Josh Reynolds, posted: “THE SEQUENCE WE’VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR.”

A Philadelphia sports fan also posted, “THIS SEQUENCE BY JOEL EMBIID AND ANTHONY EDWARDS JUST GAVE ME CHILLS.”

At the start of the game, it was Jrue Holiday and LeBron James who connected for an impressive alley-oop.

Germany came storming back in the second half and even took the lead before Team USA got back in front with some big plays by Embiid and LeBron. After the 1-point victory over South Sudan, Team USA had to make a statement as they begin Olympic play soon and are aiming to bring a gold medal back to the US.

But, regardless of the outcome of this exhibition game, the Edwards-Embiid sequence will be replayed for a long time as one of the most unbelievable plays we have seen in a while. The Olympics Opening Ceremony begins on Friday, July 26, and LeBron James was named the flagbearer for the US.