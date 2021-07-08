UPDATE: We’ve updated our article after an error was made in which we said PJ Washington and Miles Bridges tested positive for COVID-19. It was believed that they did, but it was confirmed that they did not.

Team USA training camp hasn’t exactly panned out as planned thus far. After it was confirmed on Wednesday that Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, arguably the biggest name on the Select Team roster, had been ruled out for the remainder of the Las Vegas training camp due to an ankle sprain, it is now being reported that three players have also be removed from the squad due to health and safety protocols.

As originally reported by NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks tested positive for COVID-19. It was also originally reported the Charlotte Hornets players Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington would be out for the week as well after head coach Gregg Popovich said three players tested positive. Per the New York Post, the two Hornets have not tested positive, but were believed to be in contact with someone who was, which is why they were put in the health and safety protocols. No further details have been provided about their health statuses or if they came in contact with any of their teammates or with the players on Team USA.

It is also worth noting that Detroit Pistons big man Isiah Stewart also suffered an injury during practice. The Pistons rookie reportedly rolled his ankle and had to receive treatment. It remains to be seen if he will continue to take part in the training camp, which will end for the Select Team by Friday.

Team USA is in its final stretch in terms of their preparation for the Tokyo Olympics. They will have their first exhibition game on Saturday against Nigeria, with the game also being held in Las Vegas.