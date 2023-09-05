Team USA is cruising into the FIBA World Cup semifinals after absolutely destroying Italy Tuesday by a score of 100-63. Mikal Bridges led the way with 24 points, but Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves also did his part, adding 12 points. That included a ridiculous putback slam just before halftime, which had teammate LeBron James absolutely fired up at home.

Via ClutchPoints:

"H.I.M." LeBron James reacts to Austin Reaves' putback dunk on his IG story 🗣 https://t.co/JoifIsIaqj pic.twitter.com/mx7jHl8rex — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 5, 2023

Absolutely nasty from Reaves, who continues to shine on the hardwood, this time with his country. The King knows how special AR is and couldn't help but give the youngster some encouragement.

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

Reaves has been one of the States' best players in this tournament. Aside from a poor showing against Lithuania where the Americans lost, the Arkansas native is showing well. He's averaging 11 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game while shooting over 50% from the field and downtown. Sniper.

The 25-year-old proved to be the standout of the Lakers' second unit in 2022-23 before also getting some chances to start. He shot nearly 40% from three-point land while putting up 13 points per night. That breakout campaign earned Austin Reaves a big $56 million payday across four years.

While LeBron and Anthony Davis are undoubtedly the focal point for Los Angeles, Reaves will be important as well in 2023-24. The FIBA World Cup is also a good opportunity for him to get more minutes and show that he's one of the up-and-comers in the nation for Team USA.

The Americans now prepare to face either Germany or Latvia in the semis, with a ticket to the gold medal game on the line.