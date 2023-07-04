Los Angeles Lakers fans were rejoicing after learning about Austin Reaves' decision to stay in LA. This is in spite of rumors pertaining to the 25-year-old potentially taking his talents elsewhere on a more lucrative deal. In the end, the Lakers were able to keep their man to the tune of $56.2 million for four years.

Reaves has now spoken out about his recent deal. Well, somewhat. The Lakers guard took to Instagram to share an epic hype video accompanied by a three-word reaction:

Austin Reaves just posted this on his IG: "Laker for Life." LFG, Lakers fans! (via austinreaves12/IG) pic.twitter.com/G2mJrFJO9B — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) July 3, 2023

Reaves did not say much, but on this particular occasion, less is definitely more. Not only did the 6-foot-5 shooting guard declare his loyalty to the Lakers, but he pretty much committed his whole career to the purple & gold. By saying that he's a “Laker for life,” it would probably be safe for fans to assume that Reaves intends to retire with the squad.

Then again, so much can still happen from now until Reaves decides to hang it up. For the time being, though, LA supporters can take comfort in the fact that they've locked up one of their most important players for the next four years.

In his breakout year with LA last term, Reaves produced averages of 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. There's no denying that those are modest numbers, but at the same time, you also have to look at this from a big-picture perspective. Reaves showed everyone what he's capable of — especially in the playoffs — and more of the same will be expected from him in 2023-24.