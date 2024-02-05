Team USA is fielding in another star-studded team ahead of their games in Belgium

On Sunday, Team USA announced the final lineup for the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament through their official X (Twitter) account. Playing in Antwerp, Belgium from February 8-11, the team boasts big names such as Sabrina Ionescu and reigning MVP Breanna Stewart.

Other players on the roster are as follows: Diana Taurasi, Ariel Atkins, Kelsey Plum, Alyssa Thomas, Napheesa Collier, Kahleah Copper, Jewell Loyd and Jackie Young. In addition, rising stars such as 2023 Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston and two-time All-Star Rhyne Howard will be representing the country's senior team for the first time.

The final lineup surfaces just after a minicamp held days ago with 18 players invited. Some of the surprising cuts include Britney Griner, A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray.

All eyes on Antwerp 👊 The 🇺🇸 #USABWNT roster for the #FIBAOQT is set! pic.twitter.com/SgjjM4pPIH — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) February 4, 2024

While the team already has a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics, they'll still compete in Antwerp versus opponents such as Senegal, Nigeria and the host country itself, Belgium. All the while, three other Olympic Qualifying Tournaments will simultaneously happen in Brazil, China and Hungary.

Team USA can still change their final Olympic roster as another training camp will be held in April, just two months before the big event in Paris. At the moment, it looks like the team is opting to give some of the WNBA's younger stars a bit of international experience in Belgium.

Regardless, the overall preparation comes as Team USA vies for their eighth straight Olympic Gold Medal. The team has reigned supreme at the top of women's basketball ever since 1996. The last time they lost was during the 1992 Olympics, where the team had to settle for a bronze medal.

As another star-studded roster looks to be in place, Team USA is once again favored by many to sit atop the basketball throne this year.