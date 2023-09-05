Team USA has been the favorites to win the 2023 FIBA World Cup ever since the event began at the end of August. Following their shocking loss to Lithuania on Sunday, the Americans bounced back in a big way while facing elimination in the knockout stage, defeating Italy 100-63.

This was a statement victory for USA Basketball as they look to capture their sixth gold medal at the World Cup, especially since they are a younger, less experienced team than many would imagine.

A team led by younger, emerging NBA talents such as Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges and Austin Reaves, Team USA is now two wins shy of being named world champions. Head coach Steve Kerr spoke to the media after their 37-point victory on Tuesday, opening up about the team's main goal and how their journey is coming to an end.

“It's been a five-week journey for this group and there are five more days. That's how we look at it,” Kerr stated after the game. “We are the horse turning back to the barn. The horse starts picking up the pace when it's near the barn and that's what's happening right now. Our guys are sensing that this is the end of the journey and the energy picked up tonight.

“They know what's ahead and they know what the goal is, so I have no doubt they'll come out with the same energy, the same force in the next game.”

Now into the semifinals of the tournament, Team USA is right on the doorstep of achieving what they set out to do weeks ago. It may go quick and they may not have much experience playing with one another, but this team is dialed in and made a statement to the rest of the world with their victory on Tuesday against the Italians.

Energy and focus have been the two points of emphasis Kerr and his staff have consistently spoke about following their recent loss. Being able to control the game on both ends of the floor and dictating the pace of play is what has helped set this United States team apart from others in the World Cup, an advantage they will look to utilize in their final games.

“We were just trying to establish our defensive aggression right away,” Kerr said in regards to their win over Italy. “We know that the biggest advantage that we have is the depth on our roster. We can play really hard for five to six minutes and then bring another five guys in. Most teams can't do that. So we need to take advantage of the talent we have, but more than anything, it was just these guys knowing it is the quarterfinals.

“We have to play our very best if we are to win the gold medal and they did that tonight.”

Just two wins away from capturing the gold medal, Team USA will be back in action on Friday, September 8, as they await the winner of Germany and Latvia in the semifinals.