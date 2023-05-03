Tori Bowie, a star track and field athlete who won three Olympic medals during her time with Team USA, was found dead on Tuesday in Florida at 32 years old. Very few details on Bowie’s death have been released to this point, but this is obviously a very tragic loss given how young Bowie was.

“Tori Bowie, a track and field athlete who won three Olympic medals for Team USA, is dead. Tori was found deceased Tuesday in Florida, but the cause of death remains unclear. Her management team released a statement Wednesday morning confirming the tragic news, saying they’re ‘devastated’ over her passing. ‘We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister,’ the sports agency said. ‘Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.'” – TMZ Sports

Bowie put on a dominant performance in the 2016 Summer Olympics, winning three medals, including one of which was gold, as she was part of the women’s 4×100 meter relay team. In the 2017 IAAF World Championships, Bowie further cemented herself as one of the stars of her sport when she won the women’s 100-meter race with a time of 10.85 seconds.

It’s safe to say that Bowie was one of the biggest track and field stars in the USA, and her sprinting prowess allowed her to write her name in the record books on several occasions. Her passing is one that is truly tragic and unfortunate, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Tori Bowie.