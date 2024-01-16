Ted broke Peacock's viewership records.

Upon its release on Peacock, Seth MacFarlane's Ted prequel series has set a huge record.

The most-watched original on Peacock

Peacock is reporting (via Collider) that Ted is the most-watched original title in the history of the streaming service. They didn't provide specific statistics, but they did claim that it drew the biggest single-day viewership “in terms of engagement” on the Saturday of its debut weekend.

Ted premiered ahead of the NFL's Wild Card weekend. NBC and Peacock served as the broadcast home of several games. Perhaps the uptick in subscribers helped out MacFarlane's series.

The Ted prequel series follows a young John Bennett (Max Burkholder) and his adventures with his talking teddy bear. He is going into his junior year of high school and has navigate the struggles that come with it. Giorgia Whigham stars as Max's cousin, Blaire, who is attending college nearby. Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach star as Matty and Susan Bennett, John's parents.

Seth MacFarlane made his directorial debut with 2012's Ted. The film was a massive success, grossing over $550 million at the box office. A sequel was released three years later and made over $200 million. Mark Wahlberg led the two films as John Bennett with the likes of Mila Kunis, Joel McHale, and Amanda Seyfried all starring in the two films.

He once again returns as the voice of the titular role in Ted. He created and directed all of the seven episodes of the series. Modern Family's Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh also co-wrote episodes of the series.