Jason Sudeikis finally opened up about whether Ted Lasso season 3 was the end of the series. The final episode of the season released Wednesday May 31, and it has left people wondering whether there will be more. Sudeikis is flattered that everyone loved the show, but he says they told the story they wanted to tell.

The creative team for the show, including writer Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), have said in the past they wanted the show to run for three seasons, and we’re already at that mark. Sudeikis said in that regard, per the Independent: “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell.”

“The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet – that being season three – it’s flattering,” he said.

“Maybe once all episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it,’” he continued. “But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far.”

Although, Sudeikis believes there could be more for the other characters in the show. He and fellow co-creators, Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt, said they were open to spin-off ideas. “Yeah, I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks…to get to watch the further telling of these stories,” he said.

“Again, I can’t help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do. It’s really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what’s gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue is lovely.”

See Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso, the 11 time Emmy Award winning show, on Apple TV+.