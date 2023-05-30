Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

With its last season almost done, Ted Lasso is making its way to the series’ final episode soon. Along the way, Jason Sudeikis and crew are hoping to wrap up all the remaining plot points in this Apple TV+ series and give its characters enough justice for the ending. But before the last episode drops, here’s what fans need to know about the upcoming Ted Lasso series finale.

Everything you need to know heading into the Ted Lasso series finale

5. Ted’s Truth Bomb

For the past two seasons of Ted Lasso, it’s always Rebecca who dropped truth bombs on the titular character. The first season saw her admit that she was just using Ted to sabotage AFC Richmond’s chances of competing in the Premiere League, while season 2 had her tell the truth about a relationship with Sam. This season, though, it looks like Ted is the one dropping the truth bomb before the series ends.

While Ted’s confession can be about a lot of things, the likeliest outcome is his desire to go back home and resign from his post at AFC Richmond. When Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 drops, fans will surely find out what his truth bomb will be.

4. The Premier League title

With a victory over Manchester City, AFC Richmond is one victory closer to winning the Premier League title. There’s a good chance the Ted Lasso series finale on Apple TV+ will end on a high note if the Greyhounds clinch this win, especially if Ted himself decides to go back home. Of course, there’s the question of who’s going to be the opponent. At this point in time, all signs lead to Rupert and West Ham. If that does materialize, the potential match-up will certainly be worthy of the Ted Lasso ending.

3. Nate’s Richmond return

The previous episode’s ending finally saw Nate return to Richmond from his stint at West Ham. It should be remembered that the Greyhounds have been playing well, and Nate coming back to the team can be a factor, either for better or worse. All things considered, Nate is an experienced tactician and the ideal addition to the team if they ever play against West Ham. The thing is, with only one episode left, Nate’s redemption might be sped up in time for the ending. Here’s hoping Nate would get the resolution he deserves during the Ted Lasso series finale.

2. What will happen to the Greyhounds?

Apart from Ted, the coaching staff, and the front office, there are a lot of storylines to be resolved for AFC Richmond and its colorful players. There’s Sam and his desire to play for Nigeria, Jamie’s self-improvement quest, and how Trent Crimm is working on his book throughout season 4, among others. In any case, it’s expected that there’ll be satisfying conclusions for these guys, no matter what happens to Ted in the series finale and AFC Richmond as a whole.

1. Tedbecca or Sam and Rebecca?

Before the Ted Lasso series finale hits, fans of the show have always shipped the titular character with Rebecca. Although there is a chance Ted goes back to the United States to reunite with his family, there’s also a chance that the truth bomb he’s about to drop is about Rebecca. If that doesn’t happen, there’s also a chance for Sam to reunite with her. What’s important to keep an eye on here is if the conclusion can give justice to these potential relationships or not.

Fans of the Apple TV+ series won’t have long before Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 hits. Be sure to keep an eye out for the final installment and hope that things end well for Ted and his team.