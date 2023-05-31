Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

With the entirety of season 3 down to one final episode, the fate of Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond is up in the air against their rivals, West Ham. Along the way, everyone in the series gets their resolution as the popular series has finally ended. We take a look at this Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 ending explained to see how the series finale went down.

Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 ending explained

In this Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 recap, we see Ted, Beard, and Jane waking up in Rebecca’s house after spending the night there. Over in AFC Richmond’s dressing room, a mock trial ensues to collect fines from the players as Nate makes his comeback to the team. Meanwhile, Roy speaks to Keeley just as she was parking her car outside the stadium. Roy then asks the coaching staff for advice on girls and leaves after not getting the answer he wanted.

Over in her office, Leslie and Keeley ask Rebecca about his feelings for Rupert and get nothing from their boss. The conversation then turns to the price of selling the club, which Leslie confirms to be around £2 billion. As this is happening, the team’s last practice with Ted turned out to be an epic tribute as the players start singing. Shortly after, in the locking room, Jamie invites Keeley to go with him to Brazil, and she says yes. Roy sees the whole thing and proceeds to invite Jamie to a bottle of beer.

Inside a bar, Rebecca confides to her mother that she’s planning to sell the club. As this is happening, a couple of Richmond fans took care of their bill as a way of saying thank you for helping their team succeed. Meanwhile, back in the office, Ted reads Trent’s first draft just as his colleague is leaving.

In a bar, Roy and Jamie have a beer, and they talk about the latter’s feelings about Keeley. He then admits that the leaked video Keeley made was because of him, causing Roy to pause on his beer and turn to face his friend. Over in the stadium, Ted sits in the empty stands just as Rebecca arrives to talk about Richmond’s fate. She admits to Ted that he’s planning to sell the club. However, if Ted stays, she won’t do so anymore. Ted reiterates his desire to go home to his boss.

At Keeley’s place, she opens the door to find both Jamie and Roy, bruised and wounded. The pair admit that they fought each other over her. Keeley doesn’t choose either of them, prompting Roy and Jamie to get a meal instead. Meanwhile, right before going home, Ted spots Nate alone, leading the latter to apologize to him.

The following day, fans start to flock the stadium to witness AFC Richmond’s match against West Ham. Before the game, Roy admits to Ted, Lesley, Trent, Nate, and Beard that he wants to become someone better by changing. The group then gives him some advice about his confession, which leads to Nate admitting that he has a girlfriend named Jade.

Before going out on the field, the team receives a package from Zava containing shirts and a huge avocado. Ted enters the locker room shortly after as Coach Beard shows a video showing all of their time together to motivate the team. This causes the team to cry together just before the match starts.

As the match progresses with West Ham in the lead, Ted learns that Manchester just took the lead against Liverpool in their own game. During the halftime break, Ted comes out and tells the team that he’s proud of what they’ve done together and he loves them all. The Greyhounds then come together to find their motivation, and they all come out of the break all fired up. With Jamie giving them a goal and Sam scoring via a penalty kick, the score is now even with West Ham. Rupert goes down to confront George and tells him to take Richmond’s best players out. George refuses and pushes Rupert down as he says no to his order. The West Ham owner leaves as the crowd chants wanker in his direction.

Before the match ends, Sam Obisanya makes the winning shot and gets the victory for AFC Richmond. However, Manchester City wins their respective match, placing the Greyhounds in second place. It’s later revealed that Rebecca sold 49% of the team to the fans as a way of giving back to them. But before Ted can board the plane, Rebecca meets him personally and says farewell. Meanwhile, Beard confesses he loves Jane and wants to stay with her, prompting him to get off the plane.

Over the following days, it’s revealed that Roy is now the new manager while various members of AFC Richmond finally resolve their respective story arcs. Keeley, meanwhile, makes a pitch to start a women’s team for the club. For his part, Ted goes back home to his family. He starts coaching the local soccer team for children with Henry, his son, in it. After missing a goal, Ted advises Henry to just be a goldfish.

What just happened? A Ted Lasso season 3 episode 12 recap

With Nate coming back to the fold, this Ted Lasso season 3 episode 3 recap revolves mostly around Ted’s last hurrah with Richmond and their final match against West Ham. After a disappointing first half, the Greyhounds come out on top of their rivals to secure the win. And even though they only finished second to Manchester City, the victory helped them unite more than ever with the fans.

In the ends, Rebecca chose to stay by selling 49% of the club, securing funds to improve the team in the process. Roy is now the new manager, while Ted has gone back home to his family in Kansas. With a happy ending secured, it looks like the story of one of the greatest underdogs is now done on Apple TV+.