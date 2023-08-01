Not everyone grew up with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, and considering that all four are turtles and their biggest differing feature is their bandanas that vary in color, it can be confusing to differentiate them.

That's why when speaking to the stars of the latest TMNT film, Mutant Mayhem, I asked each of the stars to describe their turtle in one word.

Shamon Brown Jr., who voices Michelangelo in Mutant Mayhem, was smart to go first and claim his word before anyone else could: “Loving. I'd say loving for sure.”

Nicolas Cantu, the voice of Leonardo, liked that response and complimented Brown. “That's a good one,” he told Brown. “For Leo, I guess one defining trait for him would be discipline.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Micah Abbey, who voices Donatello in the latest TMNT film, was the most talkative during this interview, gave a simple answer: “Intelligence.” Brady Noon, who voiced Raphael in Mutant Mayhem, had a similarly simple answer. “I think [for] Raphael, one word is angry — [he's] just [angry] all the time,” he said and got a laugh out of all of his co-stars.

The four young men voice the main turtles in Mutant Mayhem, the seventh Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles feature film. In addition to them, Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Ayo Edebiri, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Paul Rudd, Maya Rudolph, and Seth Rogen also voice characters in the film. The trio of Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver produced the film via Point Grey Pictures.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be released on August 2.