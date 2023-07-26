While the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise at large hasn't always been a glowing success, the upcoming Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg-produced Mutant Mayhem has instilled enough faith in Paramount to develop a sequel and spinoff before it has come out.

Paramount CEO Brian Robbins spoke to Variety recently and revealed that the studio is developing a sequel and spinoff to the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie. Nickelodeon will co-produce the animated series — which is meant to serve as a “bridge” between the two films — with Paramount for at least two seasons. Additionally, the voice cast of Mutant Mayhem is expected to return for the series.

Mutant Mayhem will serve as a reboot of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. Point Grey Pictures — the production company of Rogen and Goldberg — is producing the film and Jeff Rowe (Gravity Falls) co-wrote and directed the film. Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon voice the main turtles. Other cast members include Hannibal Burress, Rose Byrne, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Ayo Edebiri, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Maya Rudolph, Paul Rudd, and Seth Rogen himself. The film will follow the turtles in their early years as a team on an adventure with April O'Neil (Edebiri).

This is the first swing at a theatrical film in the franchise since 2016's Out of the Shadows (sequel to the live-action 2014 film) and the first animated feature since 2007's TMNT. It hopes to revitalize the franchise on the big screen.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be released on August 2.