Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Cowabunga Collection Release Date & Features

The Ninja Turtles are back and they’re sending us back in time as well! The Cowabunga Collection is here, and here are all of the information you need to know about the game including its release date, gameplay, and story.

TMNT The Cowabunga Collection Release Date: August 30, 2022

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will be coming out on August 30, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch. The game also has a physical collector’s edition that comes with a collector’s box, a cloth poster, an acrylic diorama, an enamel pin set, trading cards, and a full-color artbook.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is – you guessed it – a collection of 13 old-school Ninja Turtles arcade and console games. Hence, the story for each game is different, but mostly the gameplay stays the same. You pick a turtle, sometimes with a friend in tow, and you go to town beating up baddies in the streets of New York. Don’t forget to pick up the pizza and throw the occasional manhole cover – there appears to be a lot of that in these games!

The Cowabunga Collection compiles the following games into one neat collection:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles* (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time* (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (SNES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters* (SNES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist* (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (GB)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (GB)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (GB)

* Games with an asterisk are games that have online multiplayer support

TMNT The Cowabunga Collection Features

Aside from having online multiplayer support on top of local couch-coop for a couple of titles, The Cowabunga Collection also offers the following additional benefits:

Save Anytime and Rewind

Eleven Japanese Regional Version Releases

Button Mapping

Unique Development Art & Sketches

Historic TMNT Media Content

Unfortunately, pre-ordering the game does not net you any additional goodies. If you want any, go for the collector’s edition instead.