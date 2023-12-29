Tekken 8 edition details you should know before purchasing one for your own before the release date. Which one should you get?

Bandai Namco's latest iteration of its popular fighting game, Tekken 8, will be released by late next month, January 26. With the build-up, hype, and anticipation about to explode when the game releases, you can purchase certain versions of Tekken 8: Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Ultimate Edition. Which one should you be getting? Here's a quick low-down on the details for Tekken 8's available editions for the release date!

Tekken 8 Details You Should Know

What exactly are you getting with the latest game of Tekken? A lot of action, that's for sure. While that is the case, there is a great new fight that is being brought over to the Tekken franchise. This of course includes the new fighters that are being introduced into the storyline and franchise of The King of Iron Fist Tournament including new rivalries between characters. With all of this, the game promises great, stunning visuals powered by the Unreal Engine as well as the great hardware that is available for most gamers nowadays. The all-new Tekken 8 also promises personalization for players as well as an open-world-esque “Arcade Quest” to keep everyone entertained.

Bring the fight to the new generation

With Tekken 8's release date coming soon, players will get to experience the next chapter in the longest-running fighting game with 32 unique and redesigned characters that you can choose from and master. In this game, an all-new Heat System is made to give players a chance to come back and crush their opponents respectively.

New and Returning Characters

In case you have missed it, we have a list of all the confirmed playable characters in Tekken 8. This includes the likes of beloved characters like Paul Phoenix, King, Marshall Law, Nina Williams, and a whole lot more! We also see the return of iconic names to the game with Jun Kazama returning to the story for the first time in 25 years since her disappearance in Tekken 2. There is a notable new Peruvian character named Azucena who will enter the tournament and let her name be known to all.

The Battle Continues

In Tekken 8, the Mishima and Kazama bloodlines continue their world-shaking father-and-son grudge matches. Jin Kazama looking to defy his hate toward his father, Kazuya Mishima, he looks to end the war and destruction that his father has brought over across the globe. Get to see and witness this epic battle in the best graphics that are currently available with Hollywood-grade cutscenes that will surely take the battle over-the-top and provide more insights per character that is bound by the fight that is brought to them.

New Mode to Conquer

In the latest version of the Tekken 8 franchise, there is a single-player mode where players can create their avatars and conquer rivals in a variety of different arcades. This lets newcomers experience the gameplay of Tekken 8 by letting them get a grasp and a good feel of how to best play the game. Within this mode, both old and new players are educated with basic knowledge of the game, the new Heat System, practical techniques that they can use in battle, as well as enjoying a unique storyline and battles that are different from regular matches.

Which Tekken 8 Edition Should You Get?

There are a total of five different Tekken 8 Editions that players can opt to get as pre-orders before the release date on January 26. All these different Tekken 8 Editions offer a variety of freebies for people to enjoy by adding a little more from the base game's price point. We listed below what you get from the different available editions.

Price $69.99 $99.99 $109.99 List of Available Items Standard Edition Deluxe Edition Ultimate Edition Tekken 8 Game ✔ ✔ ✔ Avatar Costume: Paul Phoenix ✔ ✔ ✔ 2 Avatar Skins: Tetsujin and Mokujin ✔ ✔ ✔ Playable Character Year 1 Pass ✔ ✔ Avatar Skin: Kinjin ✔ ✔ Character Costume: Gold Suit Pack ✔ ✔ Avatar Costume: Classic Tekken Tee Set ✔ 3 Avatar Skins: Kazuya, Jin, Jun ✔

While the difference in price between the Standard Edition and Ultimate Edition is $40.00, the in-game items that you get are well worth it with the inclusion of the 5 different Avatar Skins that you can flaunt and flex toward your opponents. This doesn't really make you a better player, but it does show your support for the developer as well as the dedication that you put into making the game even better for the upcoming DLCs (if any) or game.

If you are just starting to immerse yourself in the Tekken franchise, the Tekken 8 Standard Edition may be the perfect edition for you to take. However, if you have the extra money to spend to really get into the thick of things, the Ultimate Edition would be the best option for you. The $10.00 difference between the Deluxe Edition and the Ultimate Edition is just so little for you to pass on.

If you are a true, blue Tekken franchise fan, there is no better way to do it than to get the Tekken 8 Ultimate Edition. These valuable exclusive avatar costumes would not come any other way unless Bandai Namco decides to have them available for trading. Imagine seeing your favorite characters wear exclusive in-game skins would definitely be enough to motivate any player, especially with the stunningly beautiful graphics that were worked very hard on.

The Tekken 8 Release Date is coming in very fast and you should be getting those pre-orders on! We hope that we were able to help you out with which Edition of the game you should be getting! For more on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything about Tekken like this Tekken 8 Edition Details You Should Know, make sure to check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming!

Get Ready for the Next Battle! The King of the Iron Fist Tournament is about to begin!