Diego has been gaming for as long as he can remember. Among the many genres he has played, he's most fond of FPS and RPGs. He sometimes uploads showcases of his gameplay on his youtube channel and sometimes streams his gameplay on twitch.

Just like last week’s reveal, Bandai Namco has revealed the brand new gameplay trailer for Tekken 8 and it features the Tekken franchise’s iconic Bruce Lee tribute, Marshall Law.

Today, Bandai Namco decided to reveal more gameplay for upcoming characters in Tekken 8. While last week featured the hot blooded Paul Phoenix, this week features his opponent from that trailer. Marshall Law makes a return to the stage of Tekken 8 and he has become more iconic as the legendary dragon of the Tekken franchise. While there were already multiple trailers already showing Marshall Law participating in Tekken 8, it is only until today that we get a glimpse of how his gameplay is in Tekken 8.

A common trope among fighting games is that at least one of the fighters in the character roster will be a tribute to the great fighter that is Bruce Lee. The Tekken franchise is no different. Marshall Law is essentially the Bruce Lee tribute in the Tekken franchise. With Tekken 8, Marshall Law has become just as iconic as Bruce Lee considering that the new graphical update has made him look eerily similar to the legendary martial artist. This is also true especially considering how fast his attacks still are and how his new moves are essentially tributes to the different fighting styles in Jeet Kune Do. That being said, let’s see what Marshall Law has to show us for his appearance in Tekken 8.

The trailer starts off just like the previous ones with the iconic intro of Marshall Law in Tekken 8. Right off the bat, the iconic Bruce Lee sounds are there and it feels more impactful when done in tandem with his moves. It then immediately jumps to the newest gimmick he has brought to Tekken 8, his nunchucks. Back in the previous Tekken games, Marshall Law mostly used the different punches and kicks based on Jeet Kune Do. However, for Tekken 8, it seems that Marshall Law plans to shake things up by bringing out the nunchucks. These nunchucks seem to be integrated into his moveset with him showing off the old moves and the nunchucks smoothly being used after it.

Further into the trailer, the nunchucks are shown a lot more and it seems to be a big part of his new moveset. This can be seen when they show off his old combos and the nunchucks are brought out and are smoothly used during the combo. Furthermore, it seems that nunchucks will become his mainstay choice of weapon as his rage and special attacks seem to utilize these. This is especially noticeable in his rage art where he brings out two nunchucks instead of the usually seen single use one in the trailer. He uses two nunchucks to constantly batter his opponents with hits.

Aside from the nunchucks, it seems that they are integrating a lot more of Bruce Lee’s moves from Jeet Kune Do. This is especially noticeable with the new kicks and punches that he does. Some of his older moves were also given a lot more impact as they are now faster and can break the stage as well.

Looking at the graphical update given to Marshall Law in Tekken 8 as well as the addition of nunchuck moves into his moveset, it seems that this version of Marshall Law in Tekken 8 will be the most Bruce Lee character seen in a fighting video game yet.