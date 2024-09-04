Bandai Namco provided the patch notes for Tekken 8 update 1.07. In this update, new items were added to the Tekken Shop. Then there were some game improvements and bug fixes made. Lastly, a few tweaks in behavior for select characters were made.

With all that said, here's everything players need to know about Tekken 8 patch notes 1.07.

Tekken 8 Patch Notes 1.07 Release Date

Tekken 8 patch notes 1.07 went live on September 2, 2024 (PDT). As mentioned earlier, new cosmetics and items were added in the Tekken Shop alongside some adjustments to some of the characters and the game overall.

Patch Notes 1.07

Here are the full patch notes.

New Tekken Shop items

New costume packs ‘Hibiscus Pack’ and ‘The Wildfire Pack’ will be available for each playable character. There is also a new avatar customization item known as the ‘Summer Set'. Lastly, one free customization item for all characters called ‘Hook-and-Loop Sneakers' is now in the shop.

Feature Improvements and Bug Fixes

Here's a full list of all adjustments made to the game in patch 1.07

Added “TEKKEN BALL REPLAYS” under “ONLINE REPLAY.”

Replays can now be viewed for online matches of “TEKKEN BALL” played in the “BEACH AREA” of the “TEKKEN FIGHT LOUNGE.”

“TEKKEN BALL REPLAYS” can be accessed from “ONLINE REPLAY.”

Your own “TEKKEN BALL” online match replays can also be viewed from “MY REPLAY & TIPS.” *Please note that various TIPS will not be displayed.

Other miscellaneous improvements and bug fixes are implemented.

Behavior Changes

While there won't be any major changes made to characters in Tekken 8 anytime soon, the developers are doing their best to keep everything balanced. Having that said, they made some behavior changes to some characters. Here's the full list.

Rage Art changes to all characters

A fix was applied to correct an issue where the animation would become abnormal when Rage Arts were activated simultaneously with stage gimmicks.

For the Rage Arts of the following characters, adjustments were made to mitigate the phenomenon where the character's position would shift and the attack would whiff when activated near a wall.

[Affected Characters]

Alisa, Asuka, Azucena, Bryan, Claudio, Devil Jin, Dragunov, Eddy, Feng, Jack-8, Jun, King, Lars, Leo, Lili, Nina, Panda, Paul, Reina, Xiaoyu, Yoshimitsu, Zafina

[Affected Characters】

[Affected Characters】 Azucena, Jin, Leo, Leroy, Lili, Lidia Expanded the hurtbox upwards, alleviating situations where certain attacks would whiff.

[Affected Characters] Jun, Reina

Heat Burst

The tracking capability when absorbing the opponent's attack has been enhanced, alleviating issues of whiffing in certain situations.

Heat Dash

The slow-motion effect during Heat Dash activation has been fixed to ensure it always triggers, regardless of the positioning relative to the opponent.

Tornado

When performing a Rage Art after hitting your opponent with a tornado inducing move near the wall, adjusted the collision detection between the wall and the character to reduce the likelihood of slipping through opponent and the move whiffing.

Wake-up Cross Chop

When rolling by performing ‘(By opponent's feet) while down and facing up➡ and then the opponent blocks ‘During Forward Roll', the opponents behavior has been changed.

This adjustment was made to fix the issue where the opponent, if not performing any actions, would be treated as if in an airborne state, causing throw moves to miss.

Special Style

It has been fixed so that when using Special Style, inputting an attack button immediately after successfully executing certain Attack Reversals no longer cancels the Attack Reversal move and performs an attack.

For Eddy and Lidia's aerial combos, the selection of moves and key inputs have been improved to enhance stability.

SANCTUM

Fixed an issue where stage transitions would not occur correctly during the stage transition animation.

REBEL HANGER

Fixed an issue where the rendering of walls that can be broken by a Balcony Break was not being done correctly.

ELEGANT PLACE

Fixed an issue where the screen could be obscured by effects during a Hard Wall Break, reducing visibility.

SE, Voices, Effects, etc.

Made some adjustments and changes to the move cinematics.

Move List

Certain text, icons, and other elements in the move list have been modified.

Practice

Corrected some errors in frame data display, attack information display, combo display, etc.

Azucena

Behavior on side hits and back hits has been modified.

Bryan

It is now possible to defend against it with a reversal move. This Behavior correction was made because, despite not being a maximum hold move, it couldn't be defended against with a reversal move.

Dragunov

Behavior on side hits and back hits has been modified.

The issue where this move could not be performed immediately after the activation of Heat or Heat Dash has been fixed.

Eddy

Behavior on side hits has been modified.

Feng

Expanded the hurtbox, alleviating situations where certain attacks would whiff.

Hwoarang

The phenomenon where the opponent could unnaturally quickly crouch to Behavior 1 evade the subsequent high attack after landing the second hit has been corrected.

Expanded the hitbox downward to reduce the occurrence of whiffing for certain moves.

Fixed an issue where the attack startup frames would change after a specific command input was entered.

Improved tracking performance. This change primarily aims to mitigate the phenomenon of missing attacks during combos.

The distance from the opponent on hit or block was reduced, in order to alleviate the subsequent attacks whiffing midway through.

Jack-8

Behavior Behavior on side hits and back hits has been modified.

Adjusted the distance to the opponent on counter hit to stabilize follow-up attacks.

Kazuya

Floor Break will now only occur on the final hit of the move.

The tracking capability of the second hit has been enhanced when landing the first hit, mitigating the occurrence of whiffing midway through.

In V1.06.01, the issue where pressing ” and simultaneously during a rage state would unintentionally trigger a Rage Art was addressed. However, it was found that this fix was not applied to the Mist Step into Wind God Step ”. This has now been corrected.

Corrected the timing of Heat timer consumption, which had been unnaturally delayed.

King

The hurtbox has been expanded downwards, alleviating the issue where certain low attacks would whiff.

Behavior on side hits and back hits has been modified.

Kuma/Panda

The hitbox around the main body has been expanded to alleviate issues of whiffing at close range. (This change does not affect the attack's reach.)

Lars

The damage output for the input “During Dynamic Entry 8” was ↑ inconsistent with expectations, so the damage has been adjusted from “10” to “14” to match the damage output of the input “During Dynamic Entry “.

Leo

The tracking ability of the second attack has been enhanced when landing the first attack.

The tracking ability of the third attack has been enhanced when landing the Behavior 1 second attack.

Adjusted the behavior of the opponent when the second hit connects in the air during a combo to prevent the third hit from passing under the opponent or missing entirely.

Lidia

Fixed an issue where the distance between characters would become unnaturally large on side hits and back hits.

Adjusted the behavior of the opponent when hit after the Heat state ends. This change was made to fix the issue where the opponent's orientation would become incorrect if they did not input any actions.

Expanded the hitbox downward to reduce the occurrence of whiffing for certain moves.

Adjusted the opponent's behavior to face forward when hit from the side.

Modified the opponent's behavior when hit from the back.

Raven

Expanded the hitbox downward to reduce the occurrence of whiffing for certain moves.

Adjusted the collision detection with the opponent to reduce instances where the third hit would miss after the second hit connects.

Shaheen

Corrected an issue where, due to the fixes in V1.05, high attacks would unintentionally hit.

Steve

Modified the behavior so that the hit trade animation occurs even when the opponent's attack has lower damage when trading hits. Although the hit trade animation typically does not occur for trades between low-damage attacks, this change was made considering the importance of follow-up attacks on counter-hit for this specific move.

Yoshimitsu

Adjusted the opponent's behavior to face forward when hit from the side.

Modified the opponent's behavior when hit from the back.

That's it for Tekken 8 patch notes 1.07.

