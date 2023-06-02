Is Ja Morant going to get a massive suspension from the NBA? Well, that's what many Memphis Grizzlies fans and NBA critics fear and assume after Adam Silver's comments about the whole gun incident and situation involving the youngster.

For those who missed it, Silver shared on Thursday that they have “uncovered a fair amount of additional information” with regards to Morant's gun scandal. While he did not elaborate what kind of information it is, the fact that they are refusing to announce the investigation results and their decision now signify that it couldn't be good for Morant and the Grizzlies.

“We probably could have brought it to a head now, but we’ve made the decision, and I believe the Players Association agrees with us, that it would be unfair to these players and these teams to announce that decision in the middle of this series,” Silver said. “My sense now is that is that shortly after the conclusion of the Finals we will announce the outcome of that investigation.”

NBA analyst Brian Windhorst further fueled the fears about Morant's punishment as he shared his interpretation of Silver's comments on Friday. The ESPN veteran noted that all signs point to Morant getting a “significant suspension.”

"I've never heard anything like it… Quite frankly, the indication here is that this is going to be a significant suspension." Brian Windhorst on Adam Silver holding out Ja Morant's suspension 🗣 (via @GetUpESPN)pic.twitter.com/KIyRqUTX59 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 2, 2023

Amid all the major suspension talks, fans and critics aside couldn't help but accept the fact that the worst is about to come to Morant.

“Silver isn’t messing around for sure if he’s willing to do this with one of their most marketable players,” one commenter said.

“Are we about to see a suspension worse than the Malice at the palace?” another Twitter user asked.

A third fan shared, “It’s over for him.”

Others tried to predict how long Morant would be suspended, with many saying that they expect the Grizzlies star to be out for the whole season. Of course many disagreed, with people sharing varying lengths on what they believe his suspension would be.

“I would say at least 50 games,” one critic shared. A second one said, “yup! 40 games minimum, IMO.”

It remains to be seen what Adam Silver and the NBA will decide to do about Ja Morant. However, the NBA world will have to wait for a couple of weeks or more to know that.