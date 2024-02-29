Dalton Knecht was a man on a mission Wednesday night, as he put Tennessee basketball on his back and led them to a huge 92-84 win over No. 4 Auburn Tigers at home. Knecht was on fire in that game, especially in the second half,
“Dalton Knecht, boy, he is tough to guard. You cannot guard him one-on-one,” said former NBA All-Star Wally Szczerbiak after witnesing Knecht go off in Knoxville.
“Dalton Knecht continues to reiterate why he's the best wing in the country. 39 points in Tennessee's win tonight over Auburn. One heck of a college basketball game. Vols inch closer to a No. 1 seed,” Jon Rothstein posted on X.
Here's one from Peter Burns of ESPN, who was also left in awe of the Tennessee basketball star's explosion: “There isn't a better watch in all of college hoops than Dalton Knecht. right now. Taking over when he wants, how we wants. Incredible for @Vol_Hoops”
There was no one stopping Knecht from cooking against Auburn. When Tennessee basketball needed him the most, he was there to deliver the goods, scoring 25 points in the final 12 minutes of the contest. Auburn did not even manufacture that many points during that stretch, mustering just 21. Knecht finished the game with a 12-for-21 shooting line from the field and a 5-for-8 performance from behind the arc.
With the win over Auburn, Tennessee basketball further strengthened its case to score a No. 1 seed in the 2024 March Madness. The Vols also have three more tough games ahead in the regular season, beginning with a battle against No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa this coming Saturday.