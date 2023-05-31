A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Olivier Nkamhoua, who starred for the Tennessee Volunteers in the last four years, is set to continue his college basketball career after making a decision to withdraw his application for the 2023 NBA Draft. The former Tennessee basketball forward is a major transfer portal target.

Via Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

NEWS: Olivier Nkamhoua is withdrawing from the 2023 NBA Draft, he told ESPN. The Tennessee transfer is one of the top players in the portal with Kansas State, Michigan, Baylor, Memphis, West Virginia and others in hot pursuit.

Nkamhoua was a major piece of Tennessee basketball in the 2022-23 college basketball season in which he averaged 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 0.6 blocks for the Volunteers across 36 games (all starts). In what could ultimately turn out to be his last game in Tennessee basketball uniform, Nkamhoua scored six points, grabbed four rebounds, and dished out four assists in a 62-55 upset loss at the hands of the Florida Atlantic Owls in the Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA tournament.

Nkamhoua recently visited Morgantown last week to meet with the West Virginia Mountaineers. He is also expected to go to Ann Arbor to have a visit with the Michigan Wolverines.

Tennessee basketball, which put together a record of 25-11 last season, will have another year of service from star guard Santiago Vescovi and also scored victories in the transfer portal front by landing Jordan Gainey, Chris Ledlum, and Dalton Knecht. Apart from Nkamhoua, other Tennessee basketball players last season who declared for the 2023 NBA Draft are Uros Plavsic, Josiah-Jordan James, and Julian Phillips.