Tennessee Basketball’s Julian Phillips will keep his name in the 2023 NBA Draft, according to ESPN analyst Jonathan Givony.

Phillips, who averaged 8.3 points on 41.1 percent shooting and 4.7 rebounds per game this past season, is ranked No. 32 in ClutchPoints’ Big Board for the draft. He is projected to be picked No. 37 overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel’s mock draft.

Phillips was rated as the No. 15 player nationally by the 247Sports Composite. He was projected to be a first-round pick by 247Sports Director of Basketball Scouting Jerry Meyer, who compared him to former Los Angeles Lakers wing Corey Brewer.

“Has a NBA athletic pop to him,” Meyer said. “Has a good feel for the game and a knack for coming up with the basketball. Outside shot is developing and expected to be reliable from beyond the arc. Good with the ball in the open court. Straight line driver who can deliver a pass on the move. Very effective going to his left (weak hand) and effective finishing with his left. High potential prospect who needs to gain weight and strength.”

Julian Phillips was a streaky player for the Volunteers. He exceeded double-figures in scoring in 13 games, including six times in Tennessee basketball’s first nine contests.

However, he struggled in games against high-level competition. He had just two points and shot 0-of-5 in a Dec. 17 loss to Arizona, which was then-ranked No. 9. Phillips had four and two points, respectively, in games against then-No. 10 Texas and No. 25 Auburn. He shot a combined 3-of-7 in those games.

Phillips also did not score in Tennessee’s Sweet 16 loss to Florida Atlantic in 12 minutes played.