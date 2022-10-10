Tennessee starting safety Jaylen McCollough arrested on assault charges

Tennessee football safety Jaylen McCollough was arrested on assault charges over the weekend, just a day after the Vols put a beatdown on SEC rivals LSU.

Per ESPN, McCollough has been hit with felony charges for aggravated assault following an incident at a Knoxville apartment. Basically, a man told the Knox County sheriff’s department that he was drinking in the complex at a friend’s house and accidentally returned to the wrong apartment. Once he went in, he realized it was someone else’s home and immediately apologized for the confusion. That’s when Jaylen McCollough allegedly followed him and started getting hostile, ultimately punching the victim, who fell down a set of stairs that spanned about 30 feet, losing consciousness.

The end result wasn’t pretty, either. The victim was missing multiple teeth and blood was everywhere on the stairs. Police tried to knock on the resident’s door but got no answer. However, McCollough’s girlfriend helped the victim in the parking lot and she called the safety back to the scene, where police arrested him.

Jaylen McCollough missing time for the Volunteers would be a major blow. He’s a four-year starter for Tennessee and ranks four on the team with 23 tackles in 2022, playing a key part in the victory over LSU.

The school has yet to comment on the incident, but head coach Josh Heupel is set to speak to reporters on Monday afternoon. The Vols also take on an electric Alabama squad this weekend, who have tons of star playmakers. Missing McCollough will be a serious concern for their secondary if he’s not able to play.